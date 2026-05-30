New £1m fund launched to support tourism, heritage and cultural projects

Mark Mansfield

Community groups, charities and local organisations will be able to apply for a share of a new £1 million fund aimed at supporting tourism, heritage and cultural projects.

The scheme, launched by Carmarthenshire County Council, will offer grants of between £25,000 and £100,000 for projects designed to improve visitor facilities, restore heritage assets and enhance cultural attractions across the county.

Funded through the Local Growth Fund 2026-27, the programme is intended to support projects that can contribute to the local economy while improving access to tourism, heritage and cultural sites.

Eligible projects could include improvements to visitor facilities, restoration work at heritage sites, the development of tourism infrastructure and trails, and upgrades designed to help attractions operate throughout the year.

The council said funding could also be used for digital projects aimed at improving access to cultural and heritage experiences, as well as infrastructure improvements to make sites more accessible.

The fund is open to a range of organisations, including community and voluntary groups, charities, social enterprises, public bodies and town and community councils. Local branches of national third-sector organisations will also be eligible to apply.

All successful projects must be capital schemes and will need to be completed by March 31, 2027.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate how their projects will improve access, attract visitors or contribute to economic activity within the county.

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “This £1 million investment represents a significant opportunity to support projects that celebrate everything that makes Carmarthenshire unique.

“By investing in our heritage, culture and tourism offer, we can create high-quality experiences that attract more visitors, support local businesses and extend the tourism season, while also ensuring our communities benefit from improved facilities and greater access to what the county has to offer.”

The fund is being supported by the Welsh Government through the UK Local Growth Fund in Wales.

Council officials said they were keen to receive applications from organisations with projects that could be delivered within the funding timetable and provide long-term benefits for communities.