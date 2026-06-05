New 24 hour Burger King drive through restaurant on the cards for retail park

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A new 24-hour Burger King drive-through restaurant could be coming to a busy Welsh retail park.

A planning application has been submitted for the new drive-through restaurant in an overflow car park located in the southeastern corner of the existing car park at Cyfarthfa Shopping Park, Merthyr.

A planning and retail statement submitted with the application says the proposed development would provide a restaurant facility to allow consumers to consume goods on the premises as well as a drive-through service.

The proposed restaurant will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the planning statement says this will be in line with the existing McDonald’s restaurant within the retail park immediately south of Swansea Road.

The proposed drive-through is set to provide around 18 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The statement says the location has been specifically selected to minimise disruption to the operation of the existing car park and existing highways network.

The plans include the erection of a single-storey building and an outdoor seating area and bin store.

The application site currently comprises an overflow car park with a total of 88 parking spaces and seven motorcycle spaces as well as three trolley bays.

These plans include changes to existing parking arrangements to provide a drive-through lane, servicing bay, and 12 parking spaces including eight standard bays, two accessible bays, and two collection bays.

When combined with the 29 existing spaces which will remain a total of 41 car parking spaces will be available to serve the development along with four motorcycle bays and four cycle parking spaces.

The proposals will result in a reduction of 47 parking spaces and three motorcycle spaces.

Any proposed signs for the proposed drive-through restaurant will be dealt with under a separate application.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to the retail park will remain unchanged.

The proposed development will retain two existing trees as well as relocate three existing trees within the site with new landscaping comprising low-level mixed native species shrubs.

It is also proposed that two new bird boxes be installed.

A delivery area is proposed to the southeast of the proposed drive-through restaurant.

The planning statement says servicing can be scheduled to take place during off-peak periods to ensure no disruption to the operation of the wider car park and uses.

It is anticipated that there would be four or five deliveries per week.

Waste will be collected by a private contractor daily and recycling will be collected by the delivery vehicle.

The plans also include new retaining walls and an associated hard and soft landscaping scheme.