Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Young darts and pool enthusiasts in north Wales will soon have a new place to play, practise, and compete, after a major investment in a former industrial unit.

Ellis’ Darts, a brand-new facility on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay, offers tournament grade darts and pool facilities aimed at the region’s youth.

The brainchild of Lewis and Elizabeth Dickinson and darts coach Darren Billingsley, the centre is named after Lewis and Elizabeth’s son Ellis, who is a passionate young darts player.

And thanks to a £283,000 SHAPE grant from Flintshire County Council’s THRIVE fund – supported by the Local Growth Fund – Ellis’ has transformed an empty industrial unit into a place for young people to hang out, enjoy a game of pool and darts with friends or family and – if they want to – take part in national competitions.

“We just wanted somewhere nice for the kids to go,” said Lewis. “They’re not allowed into pubs and stuff on their own to practice.

“We just thought they need somewhere they can go where they don’t have to be with an adult.”

Once open the centre will run a membership scheme but those memberships will be free – they will just be used to track who is in the venue.

The construction operation has been supported by a number of local firms including Elliot Power Building and Bricklaying, J and K Massey decorators, Magna Granite, Woodland Fabrications, Foreverend, Courtia Joinery, JS Electrical and Security Services and M Hewitt and Sons.

“It’s like a souped up youth club and everyone has bought into it,” said Lewis. “We do have a bar for adults but this is a family venue. Young people are welcome without adult supervision to play darts or pool but it’s also somewhere where mums and dads can join in and people can play as a family.”

The venue is also geared up to host major darts and pool competitions and will provide both a darts academy and a pool academy to foster local talent.

“The Junior Darts Academy Volts – a national talent series – will be hosting competitions here for young regional players,” said Darren. “Disability Darts Wales have also been in talks with us about hosting ranking events like the Welsh Open qualifiers or even the Welsh Open itself here.”

Deeside Junior Darts Academy – run by Darren – will make Ellis’ its permanent home once the venue opens its doors to the public.

And it is also exploring the possibility of hosting a number of Welsh ranking pool events as it considers the possibility of operating a pool academy for the region too.

According to Lewis, winning the additional grant funding has been a major boost.

“It’s impacted the build massively,” he said. “What was going to be a decent venue quickly turned something absolutely mega.

“Everything’s just been souped up and it wouldn’t be what it is now without that funding, I can tell you.”

Suzanne Wilson, Clerk of Connah’s Quay Town Council, supported Ellis’ through the grant process.

“I was speaking to Lewis and he was telling me his ideas, his dreams for the centre but he didn’t know where to go for support.

“I then spoke with Emily Warren from Flintshire County Council’s Regeneration Team and explained it to her and she asked to meet Lewis because she thought there might be some support available for him.

“To see where it is now feels wonderful. The town council can always push people in right direction of those at county council who can help.

“To see that support this facility for all different generations, especially the younger generation, I think it’s just wonderful.”

Emily Warren said that the project was precisely the right fit for the SHAPE grant.

“The grant was funded through the Local Growth Fund,” she said. “The funds are there to support anybody with a big idea for economic growth, particularly related to regeneration of our town centres.

“The local growth fund is about projects of regional significance and so this was perfect because they’re planning to draw in competitions and things that haven’t been done in the town before.”

Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council Cllr Richard Jones is responsible for agreeing the allocation of funding ad was full of praise for Ellis Darts.

“It brings people into the local area, it makes it thrive,” he said. “That’s what this grant money does, it makes these places thrive.

“Town centres are struggling across Flintshire and anything we can do to try and mitigate that is welcome.

“When you can put the right money in the right place for the right reasons, and you’ve got people who are really interested and passionate it works. That goes for officers too, they are also passionate to try and point people in the right direction to get that funding,

“I think it’s really important. The real benefit of this will be realised in a few years’ time when we see how important it has been and what it has brought to the area because there’s a knock-on effect through people coming down here.

“They see other things and it just kind of snowballs I think it’s a really good project that we are proud to support.”

Ellis’ Darts will fully open to the public on Saturday, 28 November.