Nation.Cymru staff

A new urgent care centre has opened, giving patients walk-in access to treatment for a wider range of injuries and illnesses seven days a week.

The centre at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli opened on Monday, 23 November. It is open from 8am to 8pm and brings the hospital’s minor injury unit and same-day emergency care service together, extending the hours during which patients can receive assessment, tests and treatment for urgent medical problems that do not require an overnight stay.

Hywel Dda University Health Board papers put the indicative staffing cost at £3.2m, based on the equivalent of 45.5 full-time posts. The estimate excluded supplies and any building work needed to fully combine the two units. A later board update said minor works were needed to open the centre. The opening announcement gave no final cost for those works or budget for the improvements still to come.

The board approved the new service in September 2025 after a 12-week public consultation. The minor injury unit had already reduced its opening hours from 24 hours a day to 8am to 8pm in November 2024 after the health board struggled to maintain overnight medical cover and raised concerns about patient safety.

Patient representative body Llais and the Save Our Services Prince Philip Action Network helped shape the service. Deryk Cundy, who chairs the campaign group, said local people had been given “a genuine opportunity to influence the future direction of urgent care services at Prince Philip Hospital”.

Patients can walk in without an appointment for cuts, minor burns, suspected broken bones and sprains, as well as urgent adult illnesses such as chest and urinary infections. A clinician will assess patients on arrival and may direct them to another service. Children can be treated for minor injuries, while families seeking help for an illness should contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales, or use an emergency department where appropriate.

Dr Jon Morris, the centre’s clinical lead, said the team could now treat a wider range of urgent conditions. He stressed that the centre was not an emergency department and that anyone facing a life-threatening emergency should call 999. The health board said work to improve and expand the facilities would continue over the coming months.