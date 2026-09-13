New £750,000 children’s unit to open at Welsh hospital next spring

Nation.Cymru staff

A new £750,000 unit providing outpatient care for children and young people is expected to open at a Welsh hospital next spring.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is developing the new Puffin paediatric unit within the main building at Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

The unit will have six consultation rooms and dedicated outpatient space, as well as supporting a Rapid Access Clinic where children and young people can be seen by a paediatric clinician within 72 hours of referral.

The clinic will take referrals from GPs and other healthcare professionals and will not provide emergency care.

Facilities for families will include a changing area with a hoist and changing bed, a waiting area with toys and activities and a separate quieter space for children who may need a calmer environment.

The existing Puffin name will be retained, with artwork and decoration incorporated into the new unit.

Detailed designs have been completed and building work is expected to begin once a contractor has been appointed through a tender process.

The development follows changes to paediatric services agreed by the health board after a public consultation in 2023 and subsequent decisions in 2024.

Space for the new children’s unit is being made available by the relocation of the hospital’s Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) service.

SDEC will move to refurbished accommodation elsewhere within Withybush Hospital on Monday, September 14.

The service assesses, diagnoses and treats adults with a range of medical conditions on the same day, with the aim of avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions.

It is not a walk-in service, with patients referred by GPs, paramedics, the emergency department or other services.

Nick Williams-Davies, general manager for Children, Women and Family Health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We know this is a development that many families, staff and members of the community have been keen to see progress following the public consultation.

“We appreciate the patience shown while we have worked through the detailed planning, design and funding processes.

“The Puffin facility has been designed around children’s needs. The larger area and enhanced facilities will allow our staff to continue delivering high-quality care for patients and their families.”

Minor injuries

Children aged over 12 months with minor injuries should continue to attend the Minor Injury Unit at Withybush Hospital.

The nurse-led unit treats injuries that are not life-threatening, including minor fractures, sprains, cuts, minor burns, bites and stings.

Children who are seriously unwell or require emergency care should continue to attend Glangwili Hospital, where emergency paediatric care is provided.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.