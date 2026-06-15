New action plan launched to tackle anti-social behaviour

Nation.Cymru staff

A new strategy aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and improving community safety has been launched by police and partner organisations.

The plan, covering the South Wales Police force area, sets out how officers, councils, health boards, housing providers and other agencies will work together to target persistent offenders, increase visibility in local communities and deliver faster responses to incidents.

Named the Tackling Anti-Social Behaviour Together plan, the strategy is intended to provide a more coordinated approach to dealing with issues ranging from nuisance behaviour and vandalism to repeat offending that can have a significant impact on residents’ quality of life.

South Wales Police said the plan reflects the principles of the UK Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and aligns with both the force’s delivery plan and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Crime and Justice Plan.

Assistant Chief Constable Trudi Meyrick said: “Anti-social behaviour remains one of the issues that most affects how safe people feel in their homes, their streets and their communities. It is often described as ‘low level’, yet for those who experience it, its impact is anything but.

“It can erode confidence, damage wellbeing, and undermine the pride people rightly have in the places where they live and work.

“The causes of anti-social behaviour are often complex and intertwined with wider vulnerability, unmet need and environmental factors. Our approach therefore places partnership at its core, working with local authorities, health boards, housing providers, youth services, the voluntary sector and communities themselves to deliver sustainable solutions, not short-term fixes.

“We have built a detailed understanding of the issues people want us to prioritise, and the standards of service they rightly expect. We will continue to listen, to act on feedback, and ensure that every report of anti-social behaviour receives a consistent, proportionate and victim-centred response.”

The strategy highlights the scale of anti-social behaviour across the force area and details how police and partner agencies will work together to identify recurring problems and develop longer-term solutions.

Public confidence

Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Wools said the plan was designed to improve public confidence while ensuring neighbourhood policing remains visible and accessible.

She said: “This plan reinforces my commitment to putting victims first, strengthening public confidence and ensuring neighbourhood policing remains visible and accessible.

“It is about being clear that anti-social behaviour will not be ignored, and that communities across South Wales deserve to feel safe in their everyday lives.

“Our ambition is straightforward: safer streets, stronger neighbourhoods and a South Wales where everyone can live without fear and with confidence in the services that exist to protect them.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee forms part of the UK Government’s Safer Streets mission and aims to increase public confidence in policing while strengthening the capacity of neighbourhood teams to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.