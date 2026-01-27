New affordable homes planned for Welsh county

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A series of new affordable homes with landscaping and biodiversity measures have been proposed in Welsh county.

Trivallis HA and WK Plasterers Ltd are applying for a residential development on land at Tan Y Marian in Maerdy, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The plans include the diversion of a route of a public right of way, sustainable drainage, bin storage, parking and associated works.

The land is currently public open space and it proposed to redevelop this for affordable housing units, including eight two-bed semi-detached houses and eight two-bed semi-detached bungalows.

A landscaping scheme includes private and shared amenity space, including new planting, rain garden features and boundary treatments. Bat and bird boxes are also proposed.

No public objections have been received by the council relating to the application, the planning report said.

The section 106 agreement is needed to ensure the homes are established and maintained as affordable units, for the continued purpose of meeting identified local housing needs, the report says.

There will be an off-site recreation contribution, in respect of the existing play area at Marshfield Road/Brookfield Road, for which there is an identified upgrading and maintenance need and £24,000, £1,500 per home, has been negotiated.

In recommending approval subject to a section 106 agreement, planning officers at Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council said: “The proposed affordable housing scheme would make a meaningful contribution toward meeting local housing needs and would secure the beneficial reuse of a sustainably located, previously developed site.

“The small‑scale and well‑designed nature of the scheme would enhance the appearance of the land and the wider street scene. Situated within a long‑established residential area, the development represents a compatible and appropriate neighbouring land use.

“The proposal would not give rise to any unacceptable impact on the amenity of nearby residents. It would also benefit from safe and convenient pedestrian and vehicular access and would deliver a measurable biodiversity net gain.”

They add that although the site has been an informal open space in recent years, historic evidence confirms it was previously developed and the presence of nearby play areas, sports facilities and other green spaces means the scheme is not considered to conflict with policies protecting open space

They say overall, the development represents a “sustainable and policy‑compliant reuse of underutilised land within the settlement boundary”.

“While the loss of informal open space is acknowledged, this is mitigated by the site’s proximity to existing recreational facilities and the inclusion of new landscaping and community garden elements,” they add.

Ecological assessment identifies limited habitat value but highlights the need for reptile, nesting bird and habitat mitigation, which can be secured by condition, the report says.

It says highway impacts are limited, with low levels of additional traffic and parking provision meeting adopted standards. And it says the proposal also addresses the existing public footpath anomaly by committing to look at a formal diversion.