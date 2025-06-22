New agreement to bring talented Thai students to Welsh university

A Welsh university has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finn School of Business and Tourism in Thailand that will pave the way for their students to join the BSc Global Business Management programme.

In the first agreement of its kind for Swansea University and Thailand, students from Finn School in Bangkok, who complete their Higher Diploma will join the final year of the BSc Global Business Management (Top Up) programme.

The first cohort will arrive in Swansea in September this year with additional cohorts joining the university as the partnership develops.

The MoU was signed during a recent visit to Swansea University’s Bay Campus by Finn School representatives and is set to strengthen the University’s international links, particularly in Southeast Asia, and will brings new global talent to Swansea’s campuses.

Partnership

Kawin Panprasittiwech, Managing Director and Founder of Finn School of Business and Tourism, said: “The partnership between Finn School and Swansea University is more than just a connection between two institutions.

“It is a significant step toward expanding educational opportunities for Thai students, enabling them to genuinely access world-class education.”

Kawin added: “We strongly believe that quality education is the foundation for nurturing capable and responsible global citizens, who will return with knowledge, skills, and international perspectives to drive sustainable progress in our society.”

Collaboration

Professor Judith Lamie, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for International Engagement at Swansea University said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with Finn School of Business and Tourism through this new articulation agreement.

“This collaboration reflects Swansea University’s commitment to providing high-quality, globally accessible education and to fostering international pathways that support student mobility and academic excellence.

“It was a pleasure to host our colleagues from Finn School on campus — their visit marked an important step in strengthening our relationship and setting the foundation for a successful and enduring partnership.”

