New all-weather pitch and stands set for city after planning approved

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has won planning permission for a new all-weather pitch and stands, which its chief executive said would help develop future stars of the women’s game.

FAW boss Noel Mooney said the site at the Newport International Sports Village would be where “little acorns” are planted for future World Cup and European Championships players.

A majority of councillors voted to approve the project despite some concerns over flooding and the impact on neighbours living in nearby Traston Avenue.

A local resident had warned the plans did not prevent the site being used for men’s football – possibly creating greater traffic and noise – in future.

Neighbour Janet Collins said she understood the FAW’s “long-term goals” for promoting girls’ football, but said the proposals failed to include any conditions “securing this pitch for that particular purpose”.

Case officer Geraint Roberts said the current use of the pitch at Dragon Park – where the FAW has built its National Development Centre – allowed for daily use between 8am and 10pm.

He told the city council’s planning committee the use of the sports pitch was “very much an established characteristic of the area”, but the new proposals included floodlights and two “very small” stands between the pitch and the homes.

Speaking against the application, Lliswerry councillor James Peterson raised concerns about parking availability next to the pitch, and questioned the completeness of the flood assessments that had been carried out.

Cllr Mark Howells told colleagues he believed the council had been “premature in bringing it before the committee” without a flood response from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Mr Roberts said he anticipated NRW would note a flood risk at the site.

“We say yes it could flood, but we think the benefits of the scheme outweigh [that],” he added.

Support for project

Other committee members were more supportive of the project.

Cllr Matthew Pimm said the existing grass pitch is “quite boggy” and described a “massive demand” for football pitches in eastern Newport.

Cllr Gavin Horton said he understood the concerns, but supporting the principle of the redevelopment was a “no-brainer”.

“As a council we are pushing to bring girls’ and ladies’ football into the city,” he told colleagues.

Mr Mooney told councillors the all-weather pitch would help tackle high rates of match and training cancellations due to rainy conditions, and added investment in grassroots sport would help young people “off the streets”.

He added the FAW would have to consider other local authority areas if it couldn’t realise its plans in the city.

In a majority vote, the committee agreed to grant planning permission subject to NRW’s assessment of the flood risk.