New ‘alternative’ tourist accommodation planned for north Wales

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A bid to provide “alternative” tourist accommodation on Ynys Môn with a focus on those who enjoy the island’s wildlife and nature is under consideration.

An application for the change of use of land to site five shepherd huts as seasonal holiday lets is under review by Anglesey County.

The application says it aims to target walkers, cyclists and photographers, those keen to explore the island and people in search of its red squirrels, birds and marine life.

The proposed development site in the rural hamlet of Capel Mawr calls for the siting of five new alternative camping glamping pods on private land at Cae Rhos.

It includes the creation of a toilet/shower block within an existing agricultural shed together with the creation of a new access road and installation of a package treatment plant.

The submission has been made by Gavin Roberts through the agent Delyth Owen, of Owen Planning Services.

The site is accessed along the B4422 main road leading from Llangristiolus towards Bodorgan.

The plan states the proposed development would be located in an area “well screened by existing hedgerows”.

Access onto the developments site “is created by using an existing access onto the public highway with a new access track leading directly onto the development site”.

The proposal claims the five glamping pods could offer “a variation on the available accommodation near the development site”.

The scheme also says it aims to benefit from its central location on Anglesey which “gives excellent access to all the island’s popular tourist destinations”.

The application states: “The proposal aims to boost the local economy and businesses by offering accommodation for tourists to the area who will be visiting local shops, restaurants, cafés and public houses, while they are staying on the island.”

It would offer “a sustainable alternative camping family business employing local people to service the glamping pods, targeting the holiday letting market on Ynys Môn, with the particular focus on those who enjoy nature and the outdoors”.

They added: “The target market is the holiday letting business to take advantage of the popularity of Ynys Môn as a holiday destination.”

Its target clients are described as birdwatchers, nature photographers, cyclists and walkers.

Its target demographic would be “families and couples, predominately those over the age of 25”.

The plans say the owners are a family who own the smallholding opposite the development site.

They said the “opportunity to develop this land into an alternative camping site will create additional income from existing agricultural land in the family’s ownership”.

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