‘New and exciting’ ride heading to Zip World

A “new and exciting” adventure tourism ride which prompted fears over the noise of screams from thrill seekers looks set to swing into action in Gwynedd.

Planners have agreed to the development of a new giant six seater ‘Swing’ ride at Zip World’s Penrhyn Quarry site.

It had been recommended for approval, which was granted at a Cyngor Gwynedd planning meeting on Monday, October 20.

The proposal had seen some concerns raised by Bethesda residents worried over the noise of “terror and thrill” by ride users.

Planning officer Gwawr Hughes, who presented the proposal, told the meeting that public protection officers had accepted conclusions over machinery noise of the ride.

But they had felt there was a “lack of attention” paid to the potential for screams by customers on the swing.

“This is a concern of local residents, but is very difficult to predict,” she said.

Mitigation

It was felt the situation could be dealt with by “appropriate conditions and processes” put in place “to consider any complaints [from] the public during the ride’s operational period,” she said.

“This would ensure specific measures [are put] in place to mitigate any problems, if there [is] evidence of adverse noise,” she said.

The proposal was considered by officers “in context” with other activities within the Zip World site, and it was “not expected to have significant adverse noise [effects] on residents”.

Ms Hughes said: “Given the surrounding site’s use as popular tourism destination, as well as its post industrial location, and the economic benefit likely to be derived from the development, it was believed it would improve and widen the range of facilities available for visitors.”

Cadw had raised concerns over the impact on the heritage site and monuments and there had been discussions, with condition and mitigation measures proposed.

It was concluded that “the benefits of the proposals balanced adverse impacts, with an overall neutral impact,” Ms Hughes said.

Economy

Landscape and visual assessments prepared by heritage experts had found the general impact on the World Heritage Site was “negligible to minor” and in one case a slight beneficial impact was identified.

An agent of the company told the meeting it was “a new and exciting development” which would provide an “additional facility for tourists looking for adventure in north Wales”.

Zip World’s contribution to the economy of North Wales had been “significant by increasing the number of tourists and contributing to local employment,” he said.

Cllr Louise Hughes said: “Zip World is a genius idea, which brings people to our stunning part of Wales.

“Whether we like it or not, tourism is the way forward.

“Zip World is a superbly managed operation, to the highest safety specifications, and I think we’d be short sighted to refuse this.”

Her proposal was seconded by Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones, who said: “Zip World brings a lot of money to the local economy. I support the work it has done.”

The vote found nine in favour and four against.