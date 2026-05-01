New application submitted for children’s care home after scheme refused

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An amended scheme for a children’s care home has been submitted to county planners after a previous call was refused.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Martin Leahy of Ty Caredig Ltd seeks permission for a change of use of a dwelling house to a residential care home for up to two children at Bryn Delyn, Y Fraich, Fishguard.

Last November, this suggestion raised fears from local objectors and then scheme that was being ‘rubber stamped’ by the council, was refused.

In that application to the council, Cardiff-based Ty Caredig Ltd sought permission for a Certificate of Lawfulness on the basis the use was not materially different from the property’s existing lawful use.

Residents had accused the council of “pushing through a highly controversial children’s home application behind closed doors”.

A supporting statement for that scheme, with many redacted parts, said the four-bed property had a lawful use as a dwelling house; saying the use as a care home did not require planning permission through a change of use.

However, planners said the use of the dwelling as a care home “would represent a material change of use requiring the benefit of planning permission”.

Since then, an amendment to the scheme, for a change of use has been submitted. It includes a supporting statement saying Ty Caredig Ltd operates homes throughout Wales that provide specialist care for children, the latest scheme “seeks formal confirmation that the proposed use of Bryn Delyn as a children’s care home for up to two children (plus care staff) would not require planning permission”.

Parking issues

Fishguard Town Council has objected, on the grounds of highway safety and parking issues.

It also raised points of “apparent discrepancies between the planning application and the information available on the website,” but stressed it did support provision of suitable accommodation for vulnerable young people and children “with the correct infrastructure in place”.

Local county councillor Cllr Par Davies has said the scheme has her “full support,” as did the certificate call, adding: “Rumours abound regarding this application with objections concerning the usage of the property as a care home for young people. The application states that only two young people would be cared for in the property.

“This type of property is needed as we often talk as councillors for the need for Pembrokeshire children in care to remain in Pembrokeshire instead of the alternative of moving them to other areas in the country and this application fulfils that need.”

Her statement of support went on to say she could not agree with objections regarding an increase in traffic on the unadopted road at Y Fraich, with no objections or concerns raised when there were working farms there.

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.