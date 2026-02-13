New apprenticeship courses in construction to be launched in Wales

Aspiring apprentices across Wales will soon be able to benefit from new construction apprenticeship designed to help tackle skills shortages identified by the industry.

New Level 2 apprenticeship pathways in bricklaying, site carpentry, scaffolding and building maintenance will be introduced later this year following consultation with apprenticeship providers, employers and learners.

The courses are being rolled out by Medr with funding support from the Welsh Government.

Since 2022, the construction apprenticeship framework has begun at Level 3.

The introduction of Level 2 options marks a significant shift, providing earlier entry points for learners and widening access to careers in the sector. The new qualifications have been developed in collaboration with Qualifications Wales.

Ministers say the move will expand choice for learners while helping meet workforce demands in construction, housing and retrofit projects across Wales.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, visited Excel Home Design in Pontyclun, where he met apprentices currently training in the construction industry.

The visit was hosted by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and followed the Welsh Government’s announcement earlier this week that it had achieved its target of delivering 100,000 apprenticeships over the past four years.

Skills

Speaking during the visit, Mr Sargeant said: “Construction is a critical sector for the Welsh economy, with a long and successful past in harnessing the power of apprenticeships for the benefit of employers, learners and the wider socio-economic landscape. We are committed to strengthening its workforce and skills pipeline to meet construction, housing and retrofit ambitions.

“There is clear demand for Level 2 construction apprenticeship opportunities to be made available in Wales, and the new pathways announced are proof our commitment to apprenticeships is unwavering. The sector can be confident that Wales is building a modern, flexible and future focused apprenticeship system.

“Small builders like Excel Home Design train the majority of construction apprentices in Wales. We value that contribution immensely, and I was delighted to accept an invitation from the Federation of Master Builders to visit them and see first hand the positive impact of apprenticeships across Wales.”

James Owen, Chief Executive of Medr, said the new pathways would support both learners and employers: “We are pleased that these new apprenticeship pathways will be available to meet the needs of employers and learners for an accessible route to sustainable careers in the construction industry.

“Responsive apprenticeship frameworks are key to creating a flexible and joined-up tertiary system.”

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, added: “Qualifications Wales has worked in partnership with Welsh Government and Medr to identify how the qualification system in this sector can support the new apprenticeship frameworks.

“The range of qualifications will be amended, and we will work with City & Guilds to introduce new qualifications to support future apprentices in bricklaying, site carpentry and scaffolding.”

Greater flexibility

The announcement was welcomed by the Federation of Master Builders. Ifan Glyn, FMB Home Nations Director and Wales Director, said greater flexibility would help address labour shortages.

“Small, local firms train the vast majority of Wales’s apprentices, so greater flexibility in apprenticeship pathways is a positive step towards addressing growing skills shortages,” he said.

Russell Everett, Managing Director of Excel Home Design, said apprenticeships were essential for business and the wider industry.

“Apprenticeships have been vital to our business and to the construction industry as a whole,” he said.

“Investing in their training is investing in the future of Welsh construction.”