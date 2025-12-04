New apprenticeship programme set to bring 1,100 opportunities nationwide

The defence giant BAE Systems has announced plans to take on over 1,100 new apprentices next year, reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of skilled workers.

This follows the company’s record achievement of having 6,800 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK operations, which is the highest number in its history.

The company said the announcement underlines its commitment to developing the next generation of skilled workers for the defence and engineering sector, an area of growing importance to the UK’s economy and national security.

Apprenticeships at BAE Systems offer hands-on experience in advanced engineering, electronics, cybersecurity, and other high-tech fields, providing young people with practical skills alongside formal qualifications.

Since 2020, BAE Systems has recruited more than 10,000 apprentices and graduates and invested over £1 billion in education and skills.

Most of the new roles will be based in the North of England as well as the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive at BAE Systems, said: “The record number of apprentices and graduates in our business working on some of the world’s most important defence programmes highlights the exceptional talent of young people in this country and our commitment to developing the skills vital for our nation’s future security.

“With more than 60 programmes across the UK, we’re proud to offer opportunities for meaningful and rewarding careers, helping to protect those who protect us.”

The new apprenticeships will allow young people to gain experience on some of BAE Systems’ most advanced defence projects, from warships and submarines to cutting-edge aerospace systems.

By combining on-the-job training with professional qualifications, the programme aims to equip apprentices with the expertise needed to support the UK’s future defence capabilities while launching them into rewarding careers in engineering and technology.