New arrivals boost red squirrel conservation efforts in Welsh forest

Conservation efforts in a north Wales forest have received a boost with the arrival of two female red squirrels.

On 28 March, Clocaenog Forest welcomed a female named Maple from Wildwood Devon, and another female from Wildwood Kent arrived on 10 April.

These translocations form part of the ongoing Magical Mammals project, which aims to strengthen native red squirrel populations in north Wales.

The Magical Mammals project has received funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The translocation process follows a careful acclimatisation protocol to ensure the squirrels’ wellbeing and successful integration.

Welfare checks

Initially, they undergo a two-week acclimatisation period in a purpose built enclosure.

During this time, the Red Squirrel Ranger and Clocaenog Red Squirrel Trust (CRST) volunteers conduct daily welfare checks, monitoring food consumption and overall health.

Trail cameras capture footage for off-site review, minimising disturbance. Volunteers look for signs of feeding and activity to assess the squirrels’ adjustment.

Once this period ends, the enclosure hatches are opened, allowing the squirrels to explore their surroundings while retaining the option to return to safety.

This ‘soft release’ method provides a gradual introduction to the wild, enhancing their chances of survival.

Dispersal

The enclosure remains accessible for at least two weeks post-release, with the option to close it after a month to encourage natural dispersal.

Glenn Williams, NRW Senior Officer in the Land Management team, said: “The collaboration between NRW, CRST, Red Squirrel Trust Wales and other partners through the Magical Mammals project is pivotal in safeguarding the future of red squirrels in north Wales.

“Our officers have been closely involved in developing proposals for further reinforcements, ensuring each step is taken with care.

“We also liaise with The Welsh Mountain Zoo who hold the red squirrel stud book, other captive breeders and Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to facilitate smooth transfers and ensure necessary health checks are completed.

“These recent translocations mark a significant step towards re-establishing a sustainable population in Clocaenog Forest.”

Caro Collingwood, Red Squirrel Ranger at Clocaenog for Red Squirrel Trust Wales, said: “We hope that these translocations will bolster the population through increased genetic variability and the addition of breeding females to Clocaenog forest.

“These translocations wouldn’t have been a success without the hard work and dedication of the volunteers at the Clocaenog Red Squirrel Trust.

Free

Judi Dunn, Animal Registrar at Wildwood Trust, said: “Wildwood Trust, from it’s Kent and Devon parks, has supported red squirrel conservation work in Wales for nearly twenty years. Many of our squirrel descendants now roam free on the Island of Anglesey.

“We hope this latest project will be just as successful and we look forward to further collaborations with the red squirrel trusts organisations and volunteers to ensure our native red squirrel will thrive in the countryside for future generations to enjoy.”

Highlighting the project’s progress, Magical Mammals will be featured on ITV Wales’ ‘Coast and Country’ programme on Friday 18 April.

This segment will offer the public an insight into the dedicated efforts at Clocaenog Forest to protect one of Wales’ rarest and most iconic species.

