New arts centre boss issues urgent plea: ‘Back school visits or risk losing next generation of talent’

The new director of a renowned arts centre is urging businesses to back school visits and inspire a new generation of creative talent.

Samantha Rhodes, who recently took the helm at Ruthin Craft Centre, is appealing to businesses across north Wales to help fund trips for pupils across the region.

She warned that vital education work is now at risk as funding gaps grow, despite the centre’s international reputation.

According to Ms Rhodes, she was thrilled to be appointed director of Ruthin Craft Centre because it had always been a lode star and an “inspiration” during her career.

Her passion for contemporary craft and the applied arts was shaped while studying for a degree in floor covering design at Wolverhampton Polytechnic, particularly during placements with studio-based rug makers and felt makers.

A placement at the Bluecoat Display Centre in Liverpool proved pivotal and after graduating she got a job as gallery assistant there, rising through the ranks and being appointed as the director in 2017.

Ms Rhodes, who comes from Birkenhead, said: “Ruthin Craft Centre was my inspirational place because at Bluecoat we had a much smaller gallery in the middle of the city. It was everything this isn’t in many ways.

“The gallery, the space, the purpose-built site here, was always a shining light to me and I am sure that a lot of local people even don’t realise what an absolute gem it is.

“Once you enter the courtyard you feel like you’re in a unique place with a real sense of place.

“The roof has been designed to reflect the hills of the Clwydian Range and the beautiful red of the render was specifically chose to mirror the red sandstone that Ruthin is famous for.

“I was made to feel immediately welcome by the brilliant team here and I couldn’t have wished for a better handover from my predecessor Philip Hughes, who took time and care making introductions and taking me on studio visits. He’s been incredible.

“I still get a feeling of excitement when I walk into the main gallery because contemporary applied galleries do not look like this – the scale, the ambition is exceptional and indeed unique.

“Artists and makers all say this is such a special place and the work we show permeates the fabric of the building.

“When the work is shown in this kind of venue, it elevates the work to the platform it deserves.

“Ruthin is significant not just nationally but internationally – people come here from all over the world.

“Visitors travelled all the way from Japan to come and the recent exhibition of the renowned artist and sculptor David Nash which attracted more than 55,000 people in total.”

Ms Rhodes says she’s excited by the challenge and the possibilities created by planning her first programme of exhibitions but is concerned the centre is unable to fund the school visits that have previously been an important part of its role.

She said: “We get amazing support from the Arts Council of Wales as we are a multi-year funded organisation and without their support we couldn’t do any of the work we do here. We’re also grateful for the support we get from Denbighshire Leisure and Denbighshire County Council.

“But the wider economic situation is undoubtedly having an impact on the arts and I am very keen to connect with the business community in north Wales.

“There are now areas within our funding that are not covered anymore including the wonderful work that Ruthin Craft Centre has done with schools across north Wales.

“We used to regularly have school groups come to visit our galleries and use the brilliant shows as inspiration as a starting point.

“They’d then go into the education areas and made work around the themes of the exhibitions, using the techniques on shows.

“Sometimes we’d have artists and makers who would work directly with those students to inspire a new generation to follow in their footsteps.

“We want to continue that amazing work and to do that we need financial support.

“What better way for successful businesses to invest in our local young people – it could be that some are the children of people who work for them.

“It’s not just about being artistic, it’s about the skills that working with your hands in artistic way can bring you, including problem solving and confidence building.

“Some people think we can do without art education but it’s at your peril that we do without art education.

We want to bring the education space back to life and use it in the best way possible.”

One local company that has already stepped up to the plate is Ruthin-based civil engineering firm Jones Bros who are long-term supporters of the centre.

Ms Rhodes added: “Jones Bros have been incredible partners. We’ve had this fantastic programme called Caffi Celf where Welsh learners can come along and take part in a creative workshop .

“During the workshop supported by Welsh-speaking artists and supported to speak Welsh and extend their vocabulary

“It’s a programme Jones Bros have been supporting over the past couple of years and they have confirmed that continuing support into 2027.

“I hope their example will encourage others to follow suit and enable us to reintroduce the school visits.

“It’s not just about businesses giving money because it can be a very rewarding experience for them too.”

Any companies interested in hearing more how they can support the work of Ruthin Craft Centre should contact Samantha Rhodes by emailing her at [email protected] or calling 01824 774801.