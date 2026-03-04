New Auditor General for Wales appointed to oversee public spending

Senedd members have approved the nomination of new Auditor General for Wales.

Following a vote in the Senedd today members have approved the nomination of Catherine Mealing-Jones for Crown appointment as the new Auditor General for Wales.

The vote on 4 March follows her selection as the preferred candidate by the Finance Committee.

The Auditor General is an essential, independent role in Welsh public life. They ensure that public bodies in Wales manage finances with efficiency and transparency, to the highest standards of governance.

Catherine is a public servant with over 30 years’ experience in public service, including Director of Growth at the UK Space Agency and Chief Executive of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority. She is also a Chartered Public Finance Accountant.

She said: “It is an honour to be nominated as the new Auditor General for Wales and to have the opportunity to build on the great work of Adrian Crompton during his time in the role.

“Public services across Wales are facing real and growing pressures and addressing them requires sustainable long‑term solutions and fresh approaches to ensure that all the people of Wales continue to receive the services they rely on.

“My priority will be to work closely with public sector partners to support their efforts to deliver for communities, maximise value for public money, and strengthen public trust through the highest standards of decision‑making, transparency and accountability.

“I look forward to working with the whole team at the Wales Audit Office and playing my part in ensuring continued confidence in how Wales is governed.”

The recruitment process was led by Peredur Owen Griffiths MS, Chair of the Finance Committee.

He said :“On behalf of the Finance Committee, I am delighted Catherine will be appointed to this important role.

“She has shown a deep commitment to public service throughout her distinguished career to date and demonstrated the key attributes required of this position.

“The panel and the Committee were impressed with Catherine’s experience and integrity, and feel she is very well-equipped to continue and develop the critical work undertaken by the Wales Audit Office.”

Catherine is expected to take up post in July, when the current Auditor General, Adrian Crompton, stands down from office.