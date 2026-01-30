New baby support service launched as struggling parents urged to seek help

Adam Johannes

A major new service to support expectant parents has been launched, highlighting the challenges many families face with children under two.

Baby Steps, a programme run by the NSPCC, is being piloted in three UK locations – including Wales – to help mums and dads navigate the often demanding early days of parenthood.

The initiative was unveiled at a London event this week attended by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has long supported the NSPCC’s work to protect children. She joined charity staff, childcare specialists, and celebrities to shine a light on the pressures families are facing.

The charity’s revamped service is designed to give parents the emotional backing and practical tools they need as they prepare for birth and adapt to the challenges of caring for a new baby.

Carl Harris, NSPCC Assistant Director for the Wales hub – one of the pilot locations – said the Baby Steps service could make a real difference for new parents.

“The early stages of a baby’s life can feel daunting to parents,” he explained. “They face new challenges every day, and it’s a crucial time for a child’s development. Services like Baby Steps can offer enormous support to help families through this exciting but sometimes difficult period.” Harris added that NSPCC Cymru was proud to be at the forefront of the rollout, helping parents and children across Wales.

The need for help is stark. In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline made more than 3,800 referrals involving children under two to agencies such as the police and social services – almost one in five of all referrals last year. Many parents are calling simply because they feel overwhelmed.

One exhausted father told the Helpline: “We just can’t get our baby into a routine…It’s causing major arguments and nothing’s working.”

Experts say these struggles are becoming even more common as families battle rising costs, overstretched services, and the sheer emotional strain of caring for a newborn.

NSPCC CEO Chris Sherwood said the charity was determined to offer a lifeline: “Raising children in the first couple of years of their lives can be extremely difficult for parents, and it’s so important they are able to access support.”

He added that the Helpline hears every day from parents who love their children but are exhausted, anxious, or unsure where to turn, as well as from concerned members of the community. “The Baby Steps service provides the building blocks to help parents navigate the very first stages of a child’s life to ensure they thrive. Parents who require support or advice can always contact the NSPCC Helpline.”

As well as Baby Steps, the NSPCC website offers a wide range of information on everything from bonding with a baby to managing stress, helping parents and carers raise their children safely. The Helpline is available to any adult who is worried about a child or simply needs guidance.

For more information on Baby Steps and the charity’s other services, visit the NSPCC website or email [email protected]