New BBC podcast investigates Caldey Island abuse allegations

Nation.Cymru staff

A new BBC podcast examines sexual abuse allegations and unanswered questions about events on Caldey Island.

The eight-part series, Dark Island, is presented by investigative journalist India Pollock, who first reported on the story nine years ago.

The island off the Pembrokeshire coast is home to a community of monks and attracts visitors and day-trippers. The podcast investigates why allegations of sexual abuse and assault involving monk Father Thaddeus Kotik went unreported to police.

It also examines how Paul Ashton, who appeared on Crimestoppers’ Most Wanted list, evaded capture while living on the island for several years.

Drawing on testimony and documents spanning decades, the series includes interviews with victims, former residents, visitors and experts.

Pollock said the podcast would bring together reporting that had emerged in stages since her original investigation.

“We wanted to create a series that could give a voice to victims, to piece all the parts of the island’s history together – and give people who’ve never heard about what happened on Caldey a chance to hear the entire story,” she said.

“And crucially, to ask who is responsible for what happened there.

“There are new allegations, exclusive interviews, and details that haven’t been heard before.”

Pollock said questions about the island had stayed with her throughout her subsequent work.

“Having worked on many stories and investigations over my 20 years as a journalist, the story of Caldey Island was one that still felt unresolved,” she said.

“The podcast was the perfect place to pull at the remaining threads and to find answers to those lingering questions.”

Dark Island was commissioned by BBC Radio Wales as part of BBC Sounds’ In Detail… strand.

It was created, written and presented by Pollock, produced by Jenny Johnson and Siân Elin Dafydd, and executive produced by Gabriella O’Donnell.

All eight episodes are available on BBC Sounds.

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