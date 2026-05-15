New beachfront destination opens near Skomer as puffin season begins

Amelia Jones

A new beachfront rooms-and-restaurant destination has opened in Pembrokeshire just in time for the 2026 puffin season, offering visitors a base close to one of Wales’ best-loved wildlife attractions.

Rwts Rooms & Resto, located on the Blue Flag beach at Broad Haven, is beginning its first full summer season just 24 minutes from Martin’s Haven — the departure point for boats to Skomer Island, home to the largest colony of Atlantic puffins in southern Britain.

The opening comes as accommodation near Skomer becomes increasingly difficult to secure during peak wildlife season, with the island’s hostel already fully booked throughout much of the summer.

The nine-room coastal stay combines boutique accommodation with a beachside restaurant inspired by the surf destinations of Bali, Costa Rica and Ibiza, bringing a more internationally influenced hospitality concept to the Welsh coast.

Founded by Pembrokeshire-born entrepreneur Tim Rees, the venture is his third hospitality project following TreeDwellers in Oxfordshire and Unearthed Festival in west Wales.

Speaking about the project, Rees said: “Pembrokeshire arguably has the best coastline in the world. I’m biased.

“But we’ve been missing a spot in Pembs where you can sit by the beach, eat healthy world-inspired food, and feel like you’ve gone somewhere — without leaving Wales.”

Skomer Island attracts thousands of wildlife enthusiasts every year, with more than 41,000 puffins arriving annually to breed. Peak viewing season runs from June to mid-July, when visitors can see adults carrying sand eels back to chicks nesting in burrows across the island.

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The area is also known for its marine wildlife, with bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises regularly spotted in St Bride’s Bay during the summer months. The restaurant terrace at Rwts overlooks the bay, offering diners the chance to spot wildlife while eating.

The area is also known for its marine wildlife, with bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises regularly spotted in St Bride’s Bay during the summer months. The restaurant terrace at Rwts overlooks the bay, offering diners the chance to spot wildlife while eating.

The venue’s restaurant has already gained popularity locally, holding a 4.6 rating on OpenTable from more than 260 reviews. The menu focuses on locally sourced Welsh produce with globally inspired dishes including Buddha bowls, tapas plates, botanical cocktails and gluten-free pizzas.

Rooms start from £100 per night, dog-friendly and accessible rooms are also available.

Alongside accommodation and dining, the venue plans to host live music sessions, yoga classes, DJ events, open mic nights and community markets throughout the summer.

Rwts Rooms & Resto is now open daily for both guests and restaurant visitors ahead of what is expected to be another busy wildlife tourism season in Pembrokeshire.

You can find more information here.