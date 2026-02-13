New behaviour and wellbeing support package for schools announced

The Welsh Government has announced a new package of projects designed to strengthen behaviour, wellbeing and learner engagement in schools across Wales.

The initiative builds on programmes already showing positive results and will test innovative approaches aimed at supporting pupils who struggle with aspects of the school environment.

Ministers say the measures are intended to ensure that both learners and teachers feel better supported amid ongoing challenges linked to post-pandemic classroom dynamics.

A key partner in the scheme is the Swansea City AFC Foundation, which has been delivering targeted interventions for young people through a Premier League-funded programme.

The scheme combines classroom-based learning with physical activity sessions, using sport as a vehicle to help pupils develop conflict management skills, improve attitudes to learning and reconnect positively with school life.

Government officials confirmed that the Swansea model will form part of a series of Welsh Government-funded pilot projects running across the country.

The pilots aim to evaluate different strategies for improving behaviour and engagement, with the intention of scaling up successful practices so that more schools and learners can benefit.

New funding

Alongside the pilots, local authorities will receive £3 million in new funding for enrichment programmes.

The investment will enable schools to expand access to creative, cultural, sporting and play-based activities designed to enhance pupil engagement and wellbeing.

Ministers say this funding will complement the pilot schemes by broadening support beyond participating schools.

The programme also includes continued financial backing for police forces across Wales to maintain their engagement work with young people in educational settings.

This strand focuses on building positive relationships, promoting early intervention and supporting safer, more connected school communities.

To reinforce the practical measures, the Welsh Government has commissioned further research in partnership with Welsh universities and schools. The studies will explore the most effective classroom approaches and provide teachers with evidence-based strategies to manage behaviour and foster inclusive learning environments.

Tom Williams, Head of Programmes at Swansea City AFC Foundation, welcomed the announcement, highlighting the growing pressures faced by schools.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges facing schools, with disruptive behaviour having increased significantly since the pandemic,” he said. “It is encouraging to see the Welsh Government listening to the sector and implementing alternative strategies.”

Targeted support

Mr Williams emphasised the value of targeted support delivered by trusted adults outside the traditional school structure.

“Working with a small, targeted group and tailoring interventions to their needs can have a significant impact,” he added.

Professor Carl Hughes of Wrexham University described the work as crucial to helping schools develop nurturing environments.

“This is about ensuring every learner feels understood, safe and ready to engage,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said the package demonstrates the government’s commitment to translating the Behaviour Summit’s discussions into action.

“We are taking action to ensure every learner in Wales has the support they need to flourish, and teachers and schools feel supported in their work. We are bringing together best practice and research to help schools create inclusive environments for all young people,” she said.

“Pilots like this one in Swansea are helping us understand how to better support young people who find school challenging. We want to learn from successful practices and work to design approaches that support all schools across Wales”