New big wheel attraction planned for Swansea Bay beach

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to bring a 118ft high big wheel and fun fair to a popular Swansea Bay beach are set to go ahead in the next few months.

The announcement came after Neath Port Talbot Council entered into an agreement with long established fairground company Studts Events who will operate the site on Aberavon Seafront subject to planning approval in the coming months.

If given the go-ahead the ride, known as The Big Wheel at Aberavon Seafront, will operate in the summer months up to 2027 and will also be accompanied by a series of funfairs run by the same company.

A council spokesman said the grand opening of the big wheel could now take place in the next few months.

They added: “Those taking a ride on the Big Wheel at Aberavon will enjoy spectacular views across the Bristol Channel and Swansea Bay.

“The big wheel and funfairs will be based on a seafront site near the public toilets and opposite the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre.”

The news also comes just weeks after the new Aberavon seafront masterplan, containing proposals for a new wellness garden, restaurant, skate park, and play spaces in the area, was approved by local members.

Cllr Cen Phillips added: “This agreement, if approved by planning, will provide additional attractions at the Aberavon seafront for local residents and visitors consistent with the ambitions set out in the council’s Aberavon seafront masterplan and the destination management plan.”

