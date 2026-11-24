Nation.Cymru Staff

A new bilingual app has been launched to help unpaid carers across parts of north Wales access support, advice and practical resources, including digital identification cards, discounts and information about financial entitlements.

Cyngor Gwynedd launched the new bilingual AiDi app for unpaid carers and their families in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn at a special event at Storiel, Bangor.

In partnership with the Isle of Anglesey County Council and the Carers Outreach Service, the app builds on the success of a version available to young carers, and now includes information, support and advice for all unpaid carers as well as professionals.

The app includes:

Application for a carer’s card

A digital ID card

A discount pack

Information about events

Useful links

Information about well-being, benefits and entitlement

The launch provided an opportunity for users to learn more about the app, hear from the partner projects, and gain insight into how the app can help improve experiences and outcomes for unpaid carers.

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being said: “It was wonderful to attend the event at Storiel to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of unpaid carers, raise awareness of their role, and promote better access to information, support and advice.

“Promoting the health and well-being of unpaid carers is extremely important to us here in Gwynedd. Carers were telling us that they wanted a tool where they could access information in one central location – something simple, local, supportive and practical, and I’m confident that’s exactly what the AiDi app delivers.

“Working with partners has been crucial in developing and rolling out the app, and I wish to thank the Isle of Anglesey County Council and North Wales Carers Outreach Service for their support and cooperation.”

Linda Kinani from the Carers Outreach Service added: “This new app is a great example of what we can achieve by working together, and we are proud to have been involved in its development from the very start to ensure that unpaid carers across Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy can easily access information, advice and support.”

The app is available to download for free to your smart phone or tablet through the Aidi website, the Apple App Store, and the Google Play store.

For more information about unpaid carers and the support available, visit Cyngor Gwynedd’s site here.