New board to oversee £20m community investment

Nation.Cymru staff

A new board has been appointed to oversee up to £20 million of investment over the next decade, with residents set to help decide how the money is spent.

The funding will support regeneration in Ely and Caerau, Cardiff, through the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme.

The 18-member board includes residents, community organisations, business representatives and Cardiff West MP Alex Barros-Curtis. It will develop a 10-year investment plan based on local priorities.

Potential projects could include improvements to community facilities and public spaces, opportunities for young people and initiatives to strengthen community connections.

Kevin Gardiner was appointed chair in July, alongside vice-chair Joseph Goode. A further 16 members were selected following an expressions-of-interest process over the summer.

The board has held its first meeting and is working with Cardiff Council to plan consultation with the community.

Mr Gardiner said: “The most important thing is that local people are at the heart of this programme. They know their communities best and understand the things that can make the biggest difference to everyday life.”

Cardiff Council will support the board without voting rights, helping ensure the investment plan and spending comply with UK Government funding requirements.

Mr Barros-Curtis said: “The Pride in Place programme represents a significant long-term investment in Ely and Caerau and, crucially, gives the community a strong voice in deciding how that investment can make the greatest difference.”

The board also includes representatives from health, policing, education and faith organisations, alongside six members listed as residents.

Council leader Chris Weaver said the authority would work with the board and local organisations to support delivery.

“This is about putting communities in the driving seat and giving local people a meaningful role in shaping investment and identifying the priorities that matter most to them,” he said.