New boiler phase out from 2035 is ‘popular’ with public, survey suggests

Half of people support phasing out new gas and oil boilers in favour of clean heating from 2035, far more than oppose such a move, a survey suggests.

But the poll of 3,000 adults for the MCS Foundation, which certifies renewables in homes, also found support was higher (58%) when people were asked if they backed all new heating systems having zero-carbon emissions from 2035 rather than focusing on a boiler “phase out”.

Some 50% supported phasing out fossil fuel boilers in favour of clean heating such as electric heat pumps from 2035 – a move first proposed in 2021 by Boris Johnson’s government to help meet climate goals but which received significant pushback from some quarters.

The biggest reason for support in the survey was to help tackle climate change, followed by lowering carbon footprints, increasing energy security and future-proofing against rising fossil fuel prices, the polling found.

Among the 23% who opposed a 2035 boiler phase out, the main reasons were the expense of buying and installing heat pumps, concerns that not all homes were suitable for the clean tech and worries about energy bills rising with increased electricity use.

The survey by Savanta of 3,021 adults in England and Wales, which was conducted before the US-Israeli war on Iran pushed up energy prices, also found four-fifths (82%) agreed that the UK Government needed to make electricity cheaper if it wanted more people to install heat pumps.

And while nearly three-quarters (73%) supported the UK Government’s goal to reduce the average energy bill by £300 by 2030, less than a quarter (24%) were confident ministers could cut their bill by the promised amount.

The MCS Foundation is urging the government to commit to ensuring all new heating systems have zero-carbon emissions from 2035, while using positive language to sell the policy to the public rather than talking about “bans” or “phase outs” of boilers.

The organisation also wants the government to move all social and environmental levies from electricity bills to general taxation to cut the cost of electricity, helping tackle fuel poverty and also ensuring heat pumps are cheaper to run than fossil fuel-based boilers.

Clean heat

Garry Felgate, chief executive of the MCS Foundation, said: “Not only is a commitment to clean heat by phasing out of fossil fuel boilers essential for meeting the UK’s legally binding climate targets, it’s popular with the public.

“At a time when the dangers of relying on fossil fuels instead of homegrown energy could not be more evident, the UK and devolved governments should make the commitment to set us on a path towards clean heating.

“This would reduce our long-standing dependence on oil and gas, provide certainty for the market and drive investment, and could see households benefit from lower bills,” he said.

The government has already removed some of the policy costs from electricity bills up to 2029 to deliver a saving of £150 on average for households – though some of that was cancelled out by rising network costs while families face higher costs from July as a result of the war in Iran.

The MCS Foundation wants all levies permanently removed from household electricity bills into general taxation, which it says would save a typical household with a heat pump – which are more efficient than boilers – more than £500 a year.

‘Record demand’

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “The British public is showing record demand for heat pumps which, together with a time-of-use tariff, can save households £130 a year on their energy bills compared to having a gas boiler.

“The warm homes plan – backed by £15 billion of funding – ensures everyone can access the benefits and savings that clean, homegrown power can bring.

“This is alongside the steps we took at budget to reduce electricity costs and cut bills for households.”