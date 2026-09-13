New book examines rise of online violent extremism and role of AI

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh counterterrorism expert has helped produce a new book examining the growth of violent extremism online and efforts to tackle it.

Professor Stuart Macdonald, of Swansea University’s School of Law, is one of four editors of the Routledge Handbook of Online Violent Extremism, which brings together research on subjects ranging from social media algorithms to generative artificial intelligence.

The book examines how extremist groups use online spaces, as well as the effectiveness and limitations of attempts by technology companies and governments to regulate content.

It also considers the evidence behind claims that algorithms can contribute to radicalisation by recommending increasingly extreme material to users.

Other subjects include ecofascism, incel and so-called manosphere communities, the role of women in extremist movements and the ways in which gender can influence online radicalisation.

The handbook has been edited by Professor Macdonald alongside academics Suraj Lakhani, Julian Droogan and Lydia Khalil.

Its editors say the growth of online violent extremism has led to the emergence of a distinct field of academic research drawing on terrorism studies, computer science, law, sociology and criminology.

Professor Macdonald said: “Online violent extremism is a specialised and rapidly growing field of study. It can raise complex practical and ethical questions, which are often difficult for those new to the field to navigate.

“I wanted to help produce a comprehensive resource that brings together not only the latest scholarship on online violent extremist groups and the spaces they exploit, but also offers practical methodological and ethical advice and guidance to researchers and students alike.”

Much of the handbook grew out of the work of VOX-Pol, an international research network on online extremism which is hosted at Swansea University and includes more than 100 researchers.

Professor Macdonald added: “The handbook is predominantly a product of the VOX-Pol Network, a global network of more than 100 researchers working on online extremism, which is hosted at Swansea University.

The Routledge Handbook of Online Violent Extremism is being published in hardback and as an ebook and is available to pre-order.

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