New booklet on Welsh independence published

The pro-independence group YesCymru has published a major new edition of its booklet Independence in Your Pocket (Annibyniaeth yn Dy Boced) at this weekend’s Tafwyl festival in Cardiff.

It’s the first significant update to the booklet in four years, and marks a complete overhaul of the publication, offering a more detailed, better-referenced, and more accessible guide to Welsh independence than ever before.

Owen Donovan, who has been closely involved with the project from the outset and writes about independence at stateofwales.com, said: “All journeys have a beginning, middle and end. While growing numbers of us know that independence is the right road for Wales to be on, we can’t use a blank map. We need to have an idea of where we’re going.

“This refreshed booklet seeks to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about Welsh independence and what it would mean for all of us.”

Bilingual

The updated bilingual booklet includes a significantly wider range of topics, addressing many of the most frequently asked questions about what independence could mean for Wales.

For the first time, both the printed and online versions feature references, allowing readers to explore the evidence behind the arguments. The online edition is now a living document, designed to be regularly updated to reflect new data, developments, and political changes.

The YesCymru Chair, Phyl Griffiths, said: “I’m delighted to see the return of Independence in Your Pocket – not just with a brand new cover, but with fully revamped content that makes it more accessible, engaging and persuasive than ever. I’m sure this edition will spend far less time in pockets and far more in the hands of engrossed readers. Get your copy this weekend at Tafwyl and see if you agree.”

The booklet is available to buy for £5 from the YesCymru stand at Tafwyl. Designed for anyone curious about Welsh independence, it aims to serve as an informative, clear and compelling introduction, grounded in evidence and real-world questions.

The new edition is also available free of charge at yes.cymru/independence, where it can be read online or downloaded as a PDF. Printed copies can also be bought from the same page.

Devolution

In a section which argues that devolution does not provide Wales with sufficient powers, the booklet states: “Since 1999, the Welsh Government has been responsible for policy areas including health, education, local government, economic development, and the Welsh language.

“So why do we need independence? Can’t we work within the system we already have? While devolution was a step forward, the current system is deeply flawed. The Welsh Government has some powers, but these are often restricted by Westminster. For example, since 2019, Wales has been able to vary income tax rates but cannot set income tax bands.

“In fact, there is a list of 193 areas where the Senedd cannot make laws or decisions. This covers everything from national security to unexpected areas, like Sunday trading and hovercrafts. Wales doesn’t control its own courts, prisons, probation services, or even fully govern its own water supply. The Mayor of Greater Manchester has more control over policing than Wales.

“Many argue that further devolution is a better option than full independence. But when given the chance, many Welsh MPs vote against devolving more powers to the Senedd – and this has real consequences. The lack of powers over rail infrastructure – which could have been devolved to Wales in 2005 – has cost Wales an estimated £4 billion in additional funding through the Barnett Formula. This is because HS2 has been categorised as an ‘England and Wales’ project by the UK Government, despite not a single mile of track coming anywhere near Wales. Decisions about energy generation are also made in Westminster because the UK Government does not trust Wales to make them.

“The Crown Estate controls some of Wales’ most valuable land and coastline used for renewable energy projects. Any energy project over 350 MW must be approved by the UK Government. Meanwhile, the latest round of offshore wind leases boosted the Crown Estate’s profits by over £650 million in 2023-24.

“Westminster’s decisions don’t just affect Wales domestically – they tie Wales to foreign policies we may not agree with. From the 2003 war in Iraq to selling arms to governments accused of human rights violations, Wales has no say in these choices.

“Broadcasting is also controlled by Westminster. In 2019, BBC Scotland launched its own channel, but Wales got almost nothing. English MPs decide the fate of S4C and limit funding for Welsh programming on BBC Wales.

“A Confusing System: What Does Devolution Really Mean? Devolution limits Welsh powers, but it is also confusing and inconsistent. Even legal experts struggle to explain who is responsible for what; so how can ordinary voters be expected to understand? If people don’t know who is accountable, how can they hold politicians responsible?

“The UK Parliament holds ultimate power over Wales through parliamentary sovereignty. This means that any powers granted to Wales can be revoked at any time – because, as Westminster sees it, “power devolved is power retained.” Despite the good intentions behind devolution, its design has left Wales with limited control over its own affairs.

“Some argue we should focus on improving devolution – pushing for more powers while limiting Westminster’s ability to block Welsh decisions. But is that enough? Independence would give Wales a clean slate – a chance to build a democracy that is clear, transparent, and accountable. YesCymru believes the best way forward is for all communities in Wales to unite and take control of our future.”

Sections

Other sections in the booklet are titled: Why Independence?; Why isn’t Wales Already Independent?; What Difference Would Independence Make?; Making Wales Wealthier; Can Wales Afford Independence?; Pound, Euro, or Punt?; What About the Monarchy?; Wales, the World, and Brexit; Defence; Immigration and Nationality; But What About…?; The Road to Independence; A Welsh Constitution; and, How Can I Help Make it Happen?

Tafwyl is a free, family-friendly festival celebrating Welsh language and culture, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, 14–15 June, from 11am to 10pm in Bute Park, Cardiff (CF10 3ER). As well as launching the new booklet at the event, YesCymru is also sponsoring the Gwerinle stage, which showcases performances by #GenIndy artists.

