New bursary aims to boost higher education access for students from Africa and refugees

Students from Africa and refugees will have the opportunity to apply for a new bursary to study at a Welsh university, thanks to a charitable donation.

The £310,000 award from The Keates-Lee Educational Trust has established a new bursary at Aberystwyth University, which will offer students the opportunity to receive up to £4,000 per year to help with the cost of their studies.

The aim of the new award is to widen access to higher education for students from African countries and refugees who have already arrived in the United Kingdom.

Lyndsey Stokes, Director of Development and Alumni Relations at Aberystwyth University, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this new bursary thanks to the extremely generous gift from the Trust.

“We are proud to be a place of inclusive learning and research with a global outlook – expanding access to higher education is a central part of our vision as an institution.

“For over a century and a half, Aberystwyth University has inspired generations of people from all over the world to change lives for the better: fostering knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales and the wider world.

“This new bursary is a continuation of that long tradition: to nurture a Wales that thrives and reaches out to the world and brings people together so that we can learn from each other.”

Lesley Keates of The Keates-Lee Educational Trust added:

“My late husband, Dr Peter David Lee and myself both graduated from the University of Wales. Having been the beneficiary of a bursary, I have always had the intention of giving back and that was also Peter’s wish.

“We both have a strong interest in the Ukraine, in Africa and helping those less privileged than ourselves.”

Further information about the new Keates-Lee Educational Trust Bursary and how to apply is available on the Aberystwyth University site.