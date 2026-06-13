New buses to join TrawsCymru network across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

New buses are being introduced to the TrawsCymru network in a bid to improve long-distance public transport links across Wales.

The 30 new vehicles will be operated by Transport for Wales and will serve routes connecting towns and rural communities where rail services are limited or unavailable.

The investment is intended to improve the reliability and resilience of the TrawsCymru network, which currently operates 13 routes across Wales.

The network was launched in 2012 to provide cross-country bus links and improve connections between communities, helping passengers access employment, education, healthcare and leisure opportunities.

The new buses will replace older vehicles and form part of wider efforts to modernise public transport in Wales.

Speaking at the launch of the fleet in Aberystwyth, Deputy Transport Minister Mark Hooper said improved transport links were important for supporting access to work, education and services.

He said the upgraded fleet would be accompanied by measures including simplified fares, improved connectivity with other bus services and more frequent journeys.

Transport for Wales said the new buses would offer improved accessibility and passenger facilities while supporting efforts to encourage greater use of public transport.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said the TrawsCymru network played an important role in connecting communities across Wales.

He said the new vehicles would help provide more comfortable journeys for passengers while improving access to key services and opportunities.

The Welsh Government has said the investment forms part of broader plans to improve public transport and reduce reliance on private cars.