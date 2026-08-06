New business units available in Carmarthenshire

A new development designed to support business growth in west Wales has now been completed.

The five energy-efficient business units in Carmarthenshire, a joint project between Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council, are now available to lease.

Working through a joint venture, Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council have developed the energy efficient industrial units at Beechwood Industrial Estate, in Llandeilo.

More than £3 million is being invested by Welsh Government in the 7,000 sq ft development, which will provide local and regional businesses space to grow.

It follows earlier engagement with the community which identified the need for more employment space.

The development – which is designed to achieve ‘Net Zero carbon in-operation target’ – forms part of the Welsh Government’s Property Delivery Plan and delivers on Carmarthenshire County Council’s Ten Towns Initiative.

Built by Welsh contractor Korbuild Ltd, the units have been designed to keep energy costs down and reduce carbon emissions.

Features include solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, high levels of insulation, sustainable drainage and the flexibility to add battery storage in future.

Solar Save Renewables Ltd, which installed the solar energy system, is based less than a mile from the site.

There has already been strong interest in the units from businesses, with one of the larger units expected to be occupied soon.

Managing Director of Korbuild Limited, Mark Cotter, said: “Korbuild was delighted to work with Welsh Government, Carmarthenshire County Council and Rhomco on the successful completion of the Beechwood Industrial Estate project.

“From its energy-efficient design to the involvement of local suppliers, this development demonstrates how sustainable construction can support both businesses and communities.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “These high-quality business units are a significant investment in the future of Llandeilo and the wider region.

“By providing modern, energy-efficient space for businesses to establish and grow, we are supporting job creation, strengthening local economies and helping to ensure our towns remain vibrant places to live and work.”

Managing Director of Solar Save Renewables Ltd, Petar Pavlov, said: “Solar Save Renewables have been delighted, as a small local business, to be trusted with a project of this scale and complexity.

“The project has provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the skills and expertise of our team and demonstrates that local companies can successfully deliver high-quality renewable energy solutions.

“We hope it encourages further opportunities for businesses within Carmarthenshire to contribute to major developments across the region.”

Tenancy enquiries can be made with marketing agents Alder King.

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