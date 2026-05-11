New cabin on ‘prison watchtower’ site to be reconsidered

A bid to erect a cabin in the garden of an Airbnb will be reconsidered by a north Wales council planning committee this week.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee refused Jim Oates of JAM Domestic Properties permission in March for a smaller “cube-shaped” building erected on the platform of a previous structure on Tan y Bryn Road, Rhos on Sea which had been dubbed a “prison watchtower”.

The council ordered the original structure, which didn’t have planning permission, to be demolished after an appeal was dismissed by the planning inspectorate following a long-drawn out dispute.

Residents living on Tan y Bryn Road had written objection letters to the council condemning the proposals as “excessive in scale” and “visually intrusive”, warning it was “out of keeping with the established character” of the area.

Neighbours also claimed the “party cabin” could cause noise and disturbance with their gardens being overlooked by Airbnb guests.

But councillors will be asked to reaffirm their decision to refuse planning consent, as the committee went against planning officers’ advice to grant permission for the smaller structure.

The planning committee resolution was that members considered that the proposal would be “detrimental to the character of the area”.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday 13 May at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.