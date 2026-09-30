New café and wellness club opens at Celtic Manor Resort

Nation.Cymru staff

A new café wellness club combining recovery treatments, healthy food and restorative experiences has opened at Celtic Manor Resort.

The LLL WELL space will introduce guests and the local community to Love Live Light’s “Wellness Wonderland” concept, combining advanced recovery technology, restorative experiences and health-conscious hospitality under one roof.

Located next to The Forum Health Club, guests can visit before or after exercise, incorporate treatments into a spa or wellness escape or simply take time out from a busy day to recharge and reset.

The café menu brings together feel-good food and functional drinks, including signature açaí bowls, protein-packed smoothies, ceremonial matcha and speciality coffees. Carefully crafted recipes feature ingredients such as collagen, medicinal mushrooms and adaptogens selected with wellbeing, performance and longevity in mind.

Guests can also enjoy recovery-led treatments and facilities, including a private, state-of-the-art infrared sauna and ice bath suite.

Also available is Normatec™ Pressotherapy massage, a 40-minute treatment using specialised leg boots and dynamic air compression to create a rhythmic, wave-like massage designed to support circulation and aid post-workout recovery.

For LLL WELL founders Rico Zulkarnain and Tess Alonzi, both of whom grew up in Newport, bringing the wellness concept to the Celtic Manor Resort marks a particularly meaningful milestone. It represents a proud homecoming for the pair and a significant next step for the brand.

Since opening its flagship location in Pontcanna five years ago, the team behind LLL WELL has been at the forefront of a new wave of wellness in Wales, introducing innovative recovery and wellbeing experiences in an enjoyable, accessible and social setting.

Rico Zulkarnain, co-founder of LLL WELL, said: “This is a dream opportunity for Tess and me. We’re big believers in divine timing and recently found a photograph of us celebrating Christmas at the Celtic Manor Resort. Without knowing what the future held, we were standing right outside what would become the new LLL WELL Café and Wellness Club.

“Seeing that photograph again felt like a wonderful moment of synchronicity. To bring our vision for world-class wellbeing experiences home to Newport and play our part in putting Wales on the map for modern wellness feels incredibly special.”

Julie Hammond, Group Chief Executive Officer at The Celtic Collection, , said: “Wellness has become an increasingly important factor in how people choose where to stay and the experiences they look for when they travel.

“As guest expectations continue to evolve, we are always looking at how we can enhance the Celtic Manor Resort experience. The LLL WELL Café and Wellness Club complements our award-winning spa, fitness and wellbeing facilities, while giving our members, guests and the local community access to the latest trends and innovations in modern wellbeing.”

The LLL WELL Café and Wellness Club is now open at the Celtic Manor Resort. For more information, visit this link.

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