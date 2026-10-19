New café at heritage attraction celebrates six months of success

A new café at a north Wales heritage attraction is celebrating a successful first six months of operation after creating 12 local jobs and welcoming visitors from across the region and beyond.

Y Caffi (The Café) has enjoyed a busy period since reopening at the 70-acre Greenfield Valley, near Holywell, becoming a popular hub for families, walkers, runners and dog owners.

The growing team includes young people gaining barista, customer service and hospitality skills, with chefs Sally and Andy leading the kitchen.

At the helm is Café Manager Carrie-Anne Jones, who lives near the Valley with her family. Carrie-Anne spent much of her career in hospitality and retail, taught herself to cook, and has always dreamed of running her own café.

“I grew up coming to Greenfield Valley and have brought my own family here over the years, so to now be running the café is a dream come true,” she said.

“The first six months have been incredible. We already have loyal customers who come in every week, alongside dog walkers, runners, walking groups, families and visitors from across North Wales and further afield.

“We’ve had people from Anglesey, the North West and the Midlands, and what I love most is that it’s becoming a real community hub.”

The café’s refurbishment was supported by UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) and formed part of a wider £493,629 programme backed by UKSPF and Flintshire County Council.

More than 50 people applied to work at Y Caffi following an open recruitment event ahead of its launch.

The team is now planning for winter, with locally sourced and homegrown ingredients including apples, honey, and vegetables from the Valley and its allotment featuring on the new seasonal menu.

Carrie-Anne, who also thanked colleagues Angel Smith, Conrad Jones, and Alun Jones for their support, added: “Being able to use ingredients grown here in the Valley is really special.

“We want the menu to reflect where we are and the seasons, while still offering the homemade food and favourites our customers enjoy.”

Community events

The café is also taking part in community events, including Fright Night on Thursday, 29 October, when it will serve pumpkin soup and Halloween-themed treats alongside games and activities taking place across the park.

Y Caffi is open seven days a week and its ‘Community Wednesday’ initiative – featuring a community cuppa, puzzles and book swaps – is helping establish it as a meeting place for people in Holywell and surrounding communities.

Plans include a new sheltered dog-friendly outdoor area and a click-and-collect service following interest from neighbouring business parks, passing tradespeople and workers. Free accessible parking and wheelchair-friendly facilities are also available.

Trustee Conrad Jones said: “Y Caffi is delivering exactly what we hoped it would – creating jobs, giving young people the chance to develop new skills and providing a welcoming place for visitors and the community. The response since opening has surpassed our expectations.

“Carrie-Anne and the team have put their heart and soul into it, and that is reflected in the response from customers.

“This was always about much more than opening a café. Profits are reinvested into Greenfield Valley, so every coffee, meal or cake bought here helps us care for this incredible site and supports our wider ambitions for its future.

“After a fantastic summer and start to autumn, we are excited to build on that momentum through into winter and give people even more reasons to visit.”

For more information, visit Y Caffi | Greenfield Valley Cafe.

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