Nation.Cymru Staff

A new campaign group has been launched to tackle a funding disparity that can leave care homes in north Wales receiving up to £17,000 less per resident each year than those in parts of south Wales.

Gofal Cymru has been set up by independent providers from across north Wales who are becoming increasingly concerned about the growing funding gap between the north and south of the nation.

They say the region’s social care sector is being unfairly disadvantaged by significant differences in the fees paid by local authorities.

Gofal Cymru aims to give independent providers a stronger collective voice in pressing for change, while working with councils, the health board and Welsh Government to address inconsistencies in funding and commissioning.

The group also wants to share expertise, promote good practice and help secure a sustainable future for social care services across the region.

The launch event at the Deganwy Quay Hotel in Deganwy was attended by politicians from across the political spectrum, with the official launch being conducted by former Plaid Cymru Leader Lord Dafydd Wigley.

Other speakers included Plaid’s MS for Bangor Conwy Môn, Elfed Williams, Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates MS and Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders.

Lord Wigley said “It is all our responsibility to work together across political boundaries, across geographical boundaries, to make sure the most important people, those who are getting the care, get everything they need and deserve.

“And that is what’s important in launching Gofal Cymru, it is representing all those involved within the north Wales area, but also on an all-Wales level, to make sure that the government and all the parties are getting the message loud and clear.”

Gofal Cymru chair Kevin Edwards, the managing director of Meddyg Care, which has care homes in Criccieth, Porthmadog and Rhyl along with a domiciliary care company in Gwynedd, said: “The fees disparity in nursing and care homes is a huge issue and we also must look at the domiciliary care sector where we want to see transparent, evidence-base costings too.

“Commissioners need to recognise the full cost of delivering care safely, ensuring equality of funding with a new devolved approach.

“From a domiciliary care perspective that means looking at the travel time, the mileage, fair wages, training and supervision.

“It needs to be about sustainability and quality, not just about the cheapest price which will inevitably lead to a race to the bottom.

“We are focused on protecting the vulnerable people that we care for along with our dedicated workforce.

“We want to see regular dialogue with councils about the framework, commissioning rates, contract terms, quality monitoring and help providers raise concerns.

“It is very evident that independent, well-run care providers play an important role in our society and small local businesses are the backbone of the rural care sector.”

Ceri Roberts, managing director and responsible individual at Cariad Care, which has two homes in Porthmadog and Cricieth, said Gofal Care would champion best practice throughout the area’s social care sector.

She said: “We want to provide a sustainable care market rooted in local communities that value the workforce and which is responsive to the people of north Wales.

“We will have networking events that focus on issues that providers are experiencing and try to work through those issues together.

“The new group will also support homes through crisis management, expert health and safety advice sharing our experience, and ensuring the care that is provided is good quality care and will be there to support the individuals who require the care.

“There is of course a massive fees gap in north Wales compared to parts of South Wales and that gap comes despite our homes offering exactly the same care and being regulated under exactly the same conditions.

“I have 78 beds between my two nursing homes and 130 staff and an extra £17,000 per resident per year is a huge amount of money, it would be over £1.3 million a year for us.

“That is funding which could be reinvested in our homes, funding which could potentially give us more staff on shift, and the fees gap is hugely unfair.”

Vice Chair Steffan Robbins, managing director of the Orme View Residential and Dementia Care Home, in Llandudno, said they were hopeful the new Plaid Cymru government in Cardiff Bay would finally address the “blatant inequality” caused by the postcode lottery that had led to the massive North-South divide in funding.

He said: “The launch of Gofal Cymru is marking a new chapter in how social care is represented and led in north Wales.

“We have over 200 care homes and over 100 domiciliary care providers involved in this movement. Domiciliary providers are increasingly concerned by the risks posed by the rise of so-called micro-carers or small domiciliary providers who are unregistered.

“Fair funding would also enable providers to look at expanding their services to meet the growing need for social care because of our ageing population.

“Social care is so important because it underpins the NHS and we can’t have an administrative bureaucracy from somewhere else running social care in north Wales instead of the decision making being devolved to where the services are being provided.”

It was a point echoed by Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates who said: “The care sector is so, so important to the economy as a whole.

“In order to ensure that people experience the best quality care, we have to make sure the sector is sustainable and its potential is matched by policy and investment from government.”

Elfed Williams MS, chair of the cross party group on social care in the Senedd, said: “I’m really passionate about the social care sector, and we know it is a Cinderella service, and that is something that we need to change.

“I am not going to stand here and say there is a magic money tree, but we have got to work harder and demonstrate to the Senedd that investing in this area is to all our benefit.”

Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders said: “I am worried, because we have seen social care homes, residential homes, nursing homes, EMI homes, closing down.

“We have seen people running those care homes stressed and a lot of people running these care homes, if you were to really analyse it, are probably on less than the Minimum Wage.”