New campaign launched to hep young carers in Wales

The Welsh Government has marked Carers Week begin with the launch of a new campaign which aims to help young people recognise when they are carers and connect them with available support.

Around 30,000 young carers in Wales provide physical and emotional support to family members with disabilities or long-term health needs. But some struggle to balance caring with education, social life and hobbies, and often go unidentified, missing out on vital help.

The social media campaign features short videos of young carers sharing their responsibilities and directs viewers to support services.

Primary carer

Tamanna from Swansea cares for her mother. She said “I am a 23-year-old British Bangladeshi. Alongside my siblings I am an unpaid carer for my mum who has a range of medical conditions.

“As I live with her, I am her primary carer. I don’t think about this as care as it’s my mum and I love her dearly and want the best for her.

“However, it can become difficult when I am unable to take time off from work. It’s a struggle but we manage by working together as a family. Eid celebrations are always at my mum’s house where everyone comes together to enjoy the much-needed family time.

“This also gives me a form of respite where I do not have to worry about my mum falling or needing something as there are others in the house. This is what Eid truly means for us. It is a time of remembering and being there for one another.”

Opportunities

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: “As we mark Carers Week, hearing voices like Tamanna’s reminds us that caring responsibilities don’t pause for holidays. This campaign helps young people recognise when they’re caring and connects them with vital support.

“We want to ensure young carers don’t miss educational opportunities or struggle with their wellbeing. By seeing themselves in these stories, I hope more young people will reach out for the support they deserve.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

