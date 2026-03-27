New campaign launched to promote Welsh food

The Welsh Government has launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging people, businesses and public bodies to support locally produced food and strengthen Wales’ food system.

The “Rooted in Wales” initiative is designed to bring together different parts of the food chain, from farmers and fishers to retailers and consumers, with a focus on increasing the use of Welsh produce and reducing environmental impacts.

Ministers say the campaign takes a broader approach than previous efforts, focusing not just on individual choices but on how the wider system operates – including how food is produced, distributed and consumed.

It also links to existing policies, including a commitment to increase public sector spending on Welsh food suppliers by at least 50% by 2030.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said the campaign was intended to support a more sustainable and resilient food system.

“Choosing food that’s rooted in Wales is something that can support local producers and strengthen communities,” he said.

“People don’t have to change everything at once, but small changes can make a difference over time.”

The campaign builds on work already taking place across Wales, including through Food Sense Wales and a network of 22 local food partnerships operating in each local authority area.

These partnerships bring together organisations, businesses and communities to develop local food initiatives, including community growing projects, food distribution schemes and links to support services.

The launch was marked at a food summit in Torfaen, where local projects were showcased, including initiatives involving schools and community groups.

Among them is the Welsh Veg in Schools programme, which has expanded to 12 local authorities since 2022 and has supplied more than one million portions of locally grown organic vegetables to school meals.

The scheme is supported by food wholesaler Castell Howell, which supplies ingredients for hundreds of thousands of school meals each week.

Challenges

Edward Morgan, the company’s environmental and sustainability manager, said the project highlights both opportunities and challenges in the Welsh food system.

“We need to increase horticultural production in Wales and create viable routes to market for locally grown food,” he said.

“At the same time, there is a need to encourage healthier eating habits, particularly among children.”

The campaign also aims to address wider issues such as food waste, packaging and supply chains, while supporting local economies.

However, it comes against a backdrop of ongoing pressures on the agricultural sector, including rising costs and uncertainty over future funding arrangements.

Ministers argue that strengthening local supply chains could help improve resilience and reduce reliance on imported food, while also supporting environmental goals.