New cancer plan for Wales mustn’t just sit on a shelf, say parents of three-year-old who lost his life

Martin Shipton

A couple who founded a charity in memory of their son who died aged three have welcomed the announcement of a 10-year National Cancer Strategy for Wales – but say it mustn’t be another document that just sits on a shelf.

Based in Swansea, Morgan’s Army provides support for families with children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The charity is named after Morgan Ridler. Shortly after the birth of his baby sister in April 2021, when Morgan was just two and a half, his parents Matthew and Natalie Ridler began to notice changes that didn’t feel right. Despite being active and eating well, Morgan was gaining weight, becoming more tired than usual, and developing unusual hair growth.

They were reassured that these changes were part of a normal growth phase or related to his diet. But as parents, their instincts told them something wasn’t right. They visited the GP several times due to ongoing stomach issues, but their concerns remained unresolved.

Eventually, they sought a private consultation, which led to a referral to a paediatric consultant and further tests, including a liver ultrasound.

Further testing revealed that the tumour was overproducing cortisol and testosterone, explaining Morgan’s physical changes and behavioural shifts. On December 8, 2021, Morgan underwent surgery in Birmingham to remove the tumour.

The operation was successful, and he began chemotherapy shortly afterwards. However, a post-operative scan revealed spots in his left lung, showing that the cancer had spread. This led to an intensified treatment plan, including additional rounds of chemotherapy and further surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. By July 2022, after enduring so much, they received the news every family hopes for: Morgan was cancer-free.

But this relief was heartbreakingly short-lived.

In November 2022, new spots were found in Morgan’s lung. By December, another tumour had developed in his abdomen. Throughout 2023, Morgan bravely endured further surgeries and multiple chemotherapy treatments, but the cancer continued to progress aggressively.

In June 2023, Morgan transitioned to palliative care. Just 12 days later, on June 28th, he passed away at Tŷ Hafan hospice.

Following Cabinet Minister for Health Mabon ap Gwynfor’s announcement of a new 10-year National Cancer Strategy, Mr and Mrs Ridler have written a Facebook post that movingly welcomes the development.

In it, they state: “Every family remembers the moment their world changed. The day they heard the words: ‘It’s cancer.’

“From that moment, life becomes a whirlwind of hospital corridors, long journeys, impossible decisions, sleepless nights and a future filled with uncertainty. For parents of children with cancer, there is no roadmap—only hope that the system around them will be there when they need it most.

“We welcome the Welsh Government’s announcement of a new 10-year National Cancer Strategy for Wales. For us, this is more than a policy announcement. It is an opportunity to change lives.

“At Morgan’s Army, we have stood beside hundreds of families across south Wales. We’ve seen the strength it takes to keep smiling for your child when your own heart is breaking. We’ve seen siblings quietly put their own childhood on hold. We’ve seen parents forced to choose between earning a wage and being at their child’s bedside. We’ve seen families travel hundreds of miles for treatment, worrying about where they’ll sleep and how they’ll pay for tomorrow.

“These are the realities that don’t always appear in statistics, but they shape every family’s cancer journey.

“We are encouraged to see a commitment to listening to patients, families, charities and healthcare professionals as this strategy develops. Those who have lived through cancer understand where the gaps are, and their voices must help shape what comes next.

“But for the families we support, this cannot simply become another document that sits on a shelf.

“It must mean earlier diagnoses. Faster access to life-saving treatment. Better support for children’s cancer services. Practical help with travel and accommodation. Compassionate psychological support. Care that recognises every member of the family—not just the patient.

“Most importantly, it must mean that fewer families face the heartbreak that so many have already endured.

“Morgan’s Army was born from the loss of our beautiful Morgan. We know first-hand that behind every statistic is a child with dreams, a family with hopes, and a community whose lives are changed forever.

‘Legacy’

“If this strategy can spare even one family from unnecessary suffering, reduce even one delay in diagnosis, or make one parent’s journey a little less lonely, then it has the potential to leave a legacy that reaches far beyond healthcare.

“We look forward to working alongside Welsh Government, the NHS, clinicians, charities and, most importantly, families to help build a Wales where every child diagnosed with cancer receives not only the best possible treatment, but the compassion, support and hope they deserve.

“Because every child matters. Every family matters. And every moment matters.”

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