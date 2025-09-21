New cancer programme speeds up recovery time after surgery

Cancer patients are spending fewer days in hospital thanks to a pioneering programme that helps them prepare for treatment both physically and mentally.

An evaluation of the Prehab2Rehab scheme, developed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, found that participants recovered more quickly after surgery, spending on average three fewer days in hospital than those who did not take part.

The programme supports people as soon as cancer is suspected, rather than waiting until treatment begins.

Patients receive tailored exercise plans, dietary guidance, and access to services including specialist pharmacists, cardiology clinics and preoperative assessments.

Fitness

The aim of the programme is to improve fitness, resilience and mental health, reducing complications and speeding up the recovery process.

Public Health Wales, which led the evaluation, said the results showed clear benefits for patients and the wider NHS.

Participants reported feeling better informed, more motivated to adopt healthy habits, and reassured by strong peer support networks formed with other patients.

Dr Rachael Barlow, Clinical Lead for Prehab2Rehab, said the findings demonstrated the importance of acting early.

“This evaluation shows that Prehab2Rehab is making a real difference for cancer patients. It helps people recover faster, get home from hospital sooner, and supports them to make healthier choices,” she said.

“Our team brings together health professionals, leisure centre staff and charities to help patients as early as possible in their cancer journey. By improving fitness before treatment, we can reduce delays to surgery. We are also working with neighbouring health boards to make sure more people can benefit, especially those who travel to Cardiff for specialist treatment.”

Pressure

Dr Esther Mugweni, Deputy Head of Evaluation at Public Health Wales, said the approach could ease pressures on stretched NHS resources.

“By reducing time spent in hospital, the programme not only supports patients, but also has potential wider benefit to NHS resources. It’s great to see how patients are being supported, both in making positive lifestyle changes and in finding strength from others going through similar experiences,” she said.

Cancer charities have also welcomed the findings. Lowri Griffiths, Chair of the Wales Cancer Alliance, said: “Going into treatment as healthy as possible means you are likely to have a better outcome. This evidence shows that prehabilitation sessions focussed on diet, exercise and wellbeing can help people recover more quickly. It’s vital that we take this learning and apply it across all health boards in Wales.”