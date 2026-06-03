New Cardiff council leader backs return of controversial summer concert series

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Cardiff Council’s new leader Chris Weaver has put his support behind the return of a controversial concert series for 2026.

In 2025 Blackweir Live, held in Bute Park, proved controversial in the city with some praising it for the additional revenue it brought to the tourism sector and others criticising it for the impact on the park grounds as well as traffic and noise.

The application for its 2026 return is set to go before Cardiff Council’s planning committee on June 4 where it has been recommended for approval by city planning officers.

Blackweir Live debuted last year with four days of concerts which ended up taking over the space for 37 days, which exceeded the 28 days they were allowed to use the park without planning permission.

This year it is set to return from June 24 with acts from Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, The Cure, and Teddy Swims.

When asked about the concerns people have regarding the event Cllr Weaver said: “I think if you look at what happened last year it was actually a really big success story for the city in lots and lots of ways.

“There was a boost to music venues in the city centre and it put Cardiff on the map and, without question, it was in lots of ways a success.

“I think there was action taken afterwards to clear up the litter and so forth and I think we’ve got to make sure that all those mitigating actions are taken.”

Later he continued: “What we’ve got to make sure is we’re taking those mitigations to mean that any impact on residents and the experience those who live nearby feel are mitigated.

“So it is that focus on making sure we clean up after, making sure we have the minimal impact on the park and wildlife that we can, and making sure we take any mitigating action to protect the field for afterwards and I think that’s exactly what we will do.”

When pressed on the how much revenue the council raised through the event last year the council leader said he could not reveal the figure because of its “commercial element” but emphasised that the council and the “city’s economy” did “gain”.

He added that revenue was spent on “parks, music and cultural space”.