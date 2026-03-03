New care home could be approved in seaside town

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A new care home for the elderly could be coming to Barry if the council approves plans.

Plans have been filed for a 16-bedroom residential care home for older persons and dementia care in Barry.

The proposal includes a double-storey extension at 128 Colcot Road, 16 ensuite bedrooms, landscaping and creation of a “dementia-friendly sensory garden” and provision of communal lounges, dining area, kitchen, staff facilities and circulation spaces.

The application reads: “The development responds to the increasing need for high-quality residential care within Barry and the wider Vale, enabling vulnerable adults to remain within their established social networks.”

It continues: “The design prioritises accessibility, resident wellbeing, and environmental sustainability, while ensuring the development integrates sensitively into the existing suburban context.”

The surrounding area is a “well-established” residential street in northern Barry is characterised by “a mix of bungalows and two-storey dwellings with a consistent suburban grain and generous rear gardens”.

The development is intended for older adults with a range of support needs including frailty, mobility impairments, early-stage dementia, acquired brain injury and mild learning disabilities.

According to the application, there is a “well-documented and growing need for residential care provision” in the Vale of Glamorgan.

This is due to an ageing population, increased prevalence of dementia and pressure on existing care facilities.

There is no expected disruption to the local road network. There is expected to be “very low traffic generation due to shift-based staffing” with only one or two staff vehicles per shift change.

Deliveries will be limited to once or twice a week and visitors will be spread throughout the day.

Four on-site parking bays may be provided for ambulance or taxi use.

On-street parking would remain available and “consistent with residential use”.

The application reads that the proposal “meets a clear local demand”, “protects residential amenity”, “enhances the character of the area”, “provides high-quality care accommodation” and “delivers environmental and sustainability benefits”.

This is in addition to representing a “sustainable, well-designed and socially beneficial development”.

The applicant, C.E Healthcare Ltd, wrote that the care home should be “approved without delay”.