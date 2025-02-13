New CCTV footage released as search continues for missing Cardiff woman

South Wales Police has released previously unseen CCTV footage of Charlene Hobbs from Cardiff, who has been missing since July 2024.

A large-scale police search for is continuing for the 36-year-old, whose last confirmed sighting was a mobile phone photograph taken at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown, at 6:07am on July 24, 2024.

Her hair was in a bun, and she was wearing a dark strapless top. Charlene has a distinctive dragon tattoo on her back.

The CCTV video shows her in a Morrisons Local, in Adamsdown, on July 23, 2024, the day before she was last seen.

They hope this will prompt new information from the public, who have contributed positively to lines of enquiry so far.

Over a thousand hours of public and private CCTV is being reviewed following reports of possible sightings of Charlene.

Derelict premises

Officers have made enquiries at over 250 addresses and have searched derelict premises, vehicles, open land and waterways across south Wales.

Statements have also been taken from over 50 people since the investigation began.

People living in the Splott and Roath areas of Cardiff have been asked to help the search by checking their outbuildings and empty properties where Charlene may have taken shelter.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, from South Wales Police, said: “We remain determined to find Charlene, with specialist teams of officers and staff dedicated to this investigation who are focused on finding Charlene and returning her to her family.

“Charlene is a mother, a sister, a daughter, and a friend to many. Like us, they are all extremely concerned for her welfare and are desperate for answers. I still firmly believe that answers lie in the community, and that someone will have key information that will help us find Charlene – any information, no matter how insignificant someone may feel it is, may help us find Charlene.”

