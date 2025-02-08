New centre provides boost for women’s health research in Wales

A women’s health research centre opening this April aims to provide vital evidence to improve healthcare for women in Wales.

The Women’s Health Research Wales centre for excellence received a £3m investment from Health and Care Research Wales, supported by the Welsh Government, on top of £750,000 that was available for other dedicated women’s health research projects.

Funding boost

The funding boost is seen as a significant step towards addressing health inequalities and shaping future services for women, as set out in the Women’s Health Plan for Wales.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy, with responsibility for women’s health, said: “This new research centre, the first for women’s health in Wales, will be crucial in helping us to better understand women’s experiences, develop more effective treatments, and ensure our health services truly meet women’s needs at every stage of their lives.

“I hope the centre will attract and retain leading researchers in the field and help ensure Welsh women’s experiences and needs drive our women’s health plan for Wales.”

The Women’s Health Plan for Wales was published in December and set out plans to launch a call for women’s health research, with a budget of £750,000 in April 2025 as well as encouraging Welsh universities to bid for catalytic funding to create a Women’s Health Research Centre.

Funding of £3,013,936 has now been secured, as part of a wider £49 million funding package announced by Health and Care Research Wales, supporting 17 research centres across the country.

Encouraging

The Women’s Health Network, part of the NHS Executive, will now work with Health and Care Research Wales and the academic community to improve the women specific health evidence available in Wales.

National Clinical Lead for Women’s Health Dr Helen Munro said: “This is an encouraging step towards achieving a more equal healthcare system for women in Wales and represents a real investment in our future health.

“The Women’s Health Network, part of the NHS Wales Executive, will look forward to working with our colleagues in Health Care Research Wales, and together with key stakeholders, will work to develop both the data and evidence that is specific to women.

“This crucial work will be key in helping to shape the services which will improve experiences and outcomes for women in Wales.”

