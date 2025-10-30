New Chair appointed to lead Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru

The Welsh Government has announced the appointment of Karen Jones as the new Chair of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru (DBCC).

Karen will take up the post on 1 December 2025 up until 30 November 2029, upon the completion of current chair, Bev Smith’s term.

The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru plays a vital role in strengthening the democratic health of Wales.

In addition to its core responsibilities of reviewing local government electoral boundaries, the Commission now oversees Senedd boundary reviews, the Electoral Management Board for Wales, and remuneration determinations for councillors and other specified roles.

Karen Jones brings a wealth of experience in elections and democratic health to the role, having been the Chief Executive and Returning Officer of Neath Port Talbot CBC, and most recently the chair of the Electoral Management Board for Wales.

Commenting on the appointment, current chair of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, Bev Smith, said: “I’m delighted that Karen Jones has been appointed chair of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru.

“During my term as chair, the Commission has taken on several new responsibilities and Karen is perfectly placed to lead the Commission as it carries out both its old and new areas of work.

“I wish Karen every success in her new role and look forward to seeing the Commission’s work over the next few months as it looks ahead to the 2026 Senedd election and the launch of the Welsh Elections Information Platform.”

Local links

Karen retired from her role as Chief Executive and Local Returning Officer of Neath Port Talbot Council in November 2024, having worked for most of her career in the Welsh public service.

During her career, she held senior roles at Cardiff City Council, Estyn, South Wales Police and Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council.

Karen holds two masters degrees in Business Administration and Human Resources Management and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Karen grew up in the Rhondda Valley but made Neath Port Talbot her home in 2006 and has since developed strong local links within the community and voluntary sector.

She was appointed as a Commissioner with the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru in December 2024 and has chaired the Electoral Management Board Cymru in that capacity.

Karen is also Chair of the National Autistic Society – Neath Port Talbot Branch; an independent member of the Joint Audit Committee for South Wales Police and South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner; a Deputy Lieutenant of West Glamorgan; and a lay member of the High Sheriff Nomination Panel (West Glamorgan).

Karen has served on the boards of a range of voluntary organisations and partnerships.