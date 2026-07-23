New chapter with Andy Burnham must be good story for Wales, says First Minister

Craig Paton, Press Association Scotland Deputy Political Editor

The “new chapter” started with the appointment of Andy Burnham as Prime Minister must be a good story for Wales, the First Minister has said.

Rhun ap Iorwerth met Mr Burnham in person for the first time on Thursday ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow.

Speaking to the Press Association, the Plaid Cymru leader said: “I’m very pleased that we were able to organise this first face-to-face meeting so soon.

“We had a conversation on Tuesday but it was important that I had that opportunity to congratulate him and talk about the ways that we hope to be able to cooperate on the non-devolved areas.”

He added: “It’s a new chapter with a new Prime Minister.

“My job is to make sure that it’s a chapter that reads as a good story for Wales.”

Mr Iorwerth’s party won May’s election in Wales and, with an SNP win in Scotland and Sinn Féin holding the First Minister role in Northern Ireland, all of the UK’s devolved nations have independence-supporting parties in power.

But the First Minister stressed that, while he supports independence for Wales, he also wants to work with the powers the Senedd currently has.

“What I spoke to (the Prime Minister) about in our conversation on Tuesday was that he knows what my ambitions are for Wales, he knows that I want Wales to have all those powers of a normal nation as an independent nation, but also I want him to know that I’m serious about working right now with the powers that we have at our disposal now and actually increasing those powers so that we can make a positive difference to the people of Wales.

“Yes, I have my aspirations for what I know my nation can be, but we also have to deal with the situation we are in now and working for the people that we represent.”

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