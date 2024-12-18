New Chief at newly built police ‘base’

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Gwent’s newest police building has opened but the force’s newly appointed chief constable has called it a “base” rather than a traditional station.

Located at a roundabout on the A465 at Llanfoist, near the Brewer’s Fayre restaurant on the outskirts of Abergavenny. the building will provide 24 hour base for response officers who answer 999 calls across the north of Gwent and local officers working in Abergavenny.

Lack of public access

Concerns had been raised, when councillors approved plans in 2022, at a lack of public access but chief constable Mark Hobrough and police and crime commissioner Jane Mudd have insisted it is in the right location.

“This is a police base and a really, really welcome addition to Gwent Police in the ideal situation here near the strategic road network to be able to respond effectively to calls, either emergency or priority, and to get out there to protect the local community,” said Mr Hoborough.

He was confirmed as the new chief constable, a post he has filled on a temporary basis since August following the retirement of Pam Kelly, on Friday, December 13 by the police and crime panel that scrutines the commissioner.

His first official duty was to attend the opening of the Abergavenny base on Monday where local councillors and Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes along with Welsh secretary Jo Stevens were given a tour of the building which features offices, communictions rooms and a kitchen for officers, though there are no custody facilities.

Retirement flats

The previous Abergavenny Police Station closed in 2019, and the site sold for retirement flats, and since then the force has operated a ‘one stop shop’ in the town centre during week days which will remain in place.

Mr Hoborough had said on his appointment he wants to “increase the visibility” of police locally and said while he can “understand” questions over a “police base as opposed to a police station” he said being on the road network avoids the issue of officers trying to leave a station on busy roads.

The building which is described as the force’s “greenest” and designed to the high environmental standards will also allow officers to easily cover Abergavenny town centre on foot.

“Out and about”

The chief constable, who acknowledged officers on patrol are a “visible deterrent” against crime and anti-social behaviour, said that is achieved with a “combination of effective vehicle patrols” and neighbourhood policing.

He said of the new base: “This does facilitate neighbourhood officers who will be out and about speaking to communities, which is what I want them to do, not be in a police station, but out speaking to people.”

Police commissioner Ms Mudd said as well as being on the road network to allow officers to respond the building is suited to the needs of the force and the public. She said: “Modern policing is about the police coming to us.”

She said the building will provide officers and staff with a “comfortable building to work from and a pleasant working environment.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

