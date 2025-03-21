New Chief Operating Officer for TfW

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced the appointment of Marie Daly as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) – effective 1 April 2025.

Marie, who is currently TfW’s Chief Customer and Culture Officer, brings more than 17 years of experience in the rail industry with a strong track record in operational leadership, customer experience and cultural transformation.

She has held key roles, including Deputy COO at TfW and Service Delivery Director at Greater Manchester’s tram network, Metrolink and played a pivotal role in overseeing the transition of Wales’ rail franchise to TfW in 2021.

Transformation

Marie’s appointment comes at a crucial time for TfW as it continues its transformation into a fully integrated, multimodal transport operator and delivers on its vision of becoming Wales’ favourite way to travel.

Marie is also Chair of Women in Rail, an organisation which aims to improve diversity in the UK rail industry, where she actively champions equity, diversity and inclusion – values that are central to TfW’s culture and future ambitions.

Focus

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “We’ve delivered an incredible amount of transformational change on our network – through the introduction of new trains and electrification of the Core Valley Lines as part of the South Wales Metro – and this work continues.

“Marie’s strong focus on operational performance and customer service excellence and her leadership will be key to driving the next phase of our strategy and ensuring we deliver on our long-term ambition for a more sustainable and accessible transport network.”

Marie Daly added: “I’m extremely proud and excited to step into the role as Chief Operating Officer at TfW. Having been part of this organisation since 2018, I’ve seen first-hand the progress we’ve made and I’m eager to continue driving change.

My focus will be on ensuring operational and customer excellence every day, making it easier for colleagues to deliver for customer and maximising the benefits of our transformation investments to improve services for the people of Wales.”

