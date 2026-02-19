New classrooms approved for Welsh special school with ‘urgent requirement’ for more space

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

New classrooms have been approved for a Cardiff special school that has an “urgent requirement” for more space.

Cardiff Council has granted permission to plans for two new Portakabin classrooms at Greenhill Special School in Rhiwbina.

According to the application, lodged by the council itself, there is an “urgent requirement” to provide more facilities for the placement of an extra 16 special needs students.

The development provides two additional teaching spaces along with a kitchen and toilets.

Six extra teaching staff will be employed as part of the new development.

Portakabins have been chosen due to the “flexible solution” they provide.

The application reads: “Greenhill’s vision is for all of their young people to thrive in a caring and supportive community.”

It continues: “They aim to equip them with the skills that will help them to become the best they can in order to make a positive contribution to society.”

According to the application, “pupils who come to Greenhill will have experienced considerable difficulties with their behaviour in a mainstream school and many will have struggled with the acquisition of literacy, language and numeracy skills.”

Greenhill already houses a number of demountable buildings and so the Portakabins will not look out of keeping on the site.

The application reads: “Considered a reusable product, Portakabin buildings have a unique ability to be reconfigured, thereby inherently reducing waste, thus a far more sustainable construction model than a traditional build.”

It continues: “Overall design accommodates the client’s needs in an efficient manner to deliver vital building use whilst avoiding unnecessary waste.”

The Portakabins are also called “a wholly sustainable method of providing functional classrooms quickly with minimal disruption to the surrounding area”.

The proposed location for the Portakabin is described as being on “overgrown wood and scrubland” next to the school.

No parking at the school or near the site will be affected by the development.

Some “small trees” will be removed from the site to accommodate the Portakabins.

The application reads: “External walls are of a durable one-piece construction with high-performance, low-maintenance plastisol-coated galvanised steel cladding to offer protection against fire, extreme weather and accidental damage.”