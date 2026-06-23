New climate plan and £10m nature fund announced by minister

Nation.Cymru staff

More than £10 million will be invested in projects to restore nature across Wales as part of a wider programme aimed at tackling climate change, supporting rural communities and helping farmers plan for the future.

The funding was announced by Rural Resilience and Sustainability Minister Llyr Gruffydd as he outlined the Welsh Government’s priorities on climate, nature and rural affairs in the Senedd.

The minister confirmed that more than £10m would be allocated to the Nature Networks Fund, which supports projects designed to restore biodiversity, create jobs and strengthen links between communities and the natural environment.

He also revealed that work has begun on a new Climate and Nature Plan, which will set out how Wales aims to reach net zero by 2040 and achieve significant nature recovery by 2050.

The plan is intended to place climate and environmental considerations at the heart of decision-making across government, including housing, transport, health and economic policy.

Among the measures being developed are increased tree planting, peatland restoration projects and the continued delivery of the National Peatland Action Programme.

The Welsh Government also plans to establish a new Flood Resilience and Preparedness Forum to coordinate a national approach to flooding.

Alongside environmental measures, the minister outlined plans to strengthen support for rural communities.

Proposals for a new statutory duty on “rural proofing” government policy will be brought forward, while a Rural Development Strategy is expected to focus on reducing poverty and creating new opportunities in rural areas.

Mr Gruffydd also said work was under way to secure a multi-year budget for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, a move designed to provide greater certainty for farmers.

A new National Food Strategy for Wales is also being developed, with the aim of improving food security, strengthening supply chains and supporting the food and drink sector.

‘Urgent action’

Speaking after a visit to Barry, where he met schoolchildren learning about coastal erosion and rising sea levels, Mr Gruffydd said the recent spell of hot weather underlined the need for urgent action.

“The extreme heat we are experiencing this week is a reminder that climate change is not a future risk – it is already affecting people, nature, communities and public services across Wales,” he said.

“Seeing young people in Barry learning about coastal change brought home why we must act now. They are growing up in a Wales where extreme weather, flooding, pressure on nature and changes to our coastline are becoming more visible.”

He added: “Our Climate and Nature Plan will put climate and nature at the heart of decision-making across government, from housing and transport to health, food and the economy.

“Clean air, clean water, healthy soils and thriving ecosystems are not optional extras. They are the foundations of our economic opportunities, supporting secure jobs, warmer homes and sustainable food production.”

Farming communities

Mr Gruffydd also sought to reassure the farming sector, describing family farms as “the beating heart of our rural communities” and pledging to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy.

He said he had appointed John Davies, a beef and sheep farmer from near Brecon who previously served as president of NFU Cymru, to lead an independent review aimed at cutting red tape and allowing farmers to focus more on running their businesses.

The announcements form part of the new Welsh Government’s first programme for climate, environmental and rural policy following May’s Senedd election.