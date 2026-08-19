New climate plan will treat climate and nature as ‘connected’

Nation Cymru Staff

Work has begun on Wales’s first Climate and Nature Action Plan, which will set out a cross-government programme of action to tackle the climate and nature emergency as one challenge.

As part of the plan, a Climate and Nature Board will be set up, bringing together experts to provide constructive challenge, coordination, and hold delivery to account.

Lly Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, will chair the Board.

He said:

“This is not about treating climate and nature as separate problems – they are connected problems and we need to respond to them in a connected way.

“In developing the plan, we will bring people, communities, partners and organisations into the process of shaping solutions, drawing on their experiences as well as the evidence.

“Together, we will look for opportunities to take action across government and society that tackles the causes of these challenges, not just their symptoms.

“This means protecting and restoring the natural systems Wales depends on, while also helping us deliver our wider commitments to healthier communities, more resilient places, a stronger and fairer economy, rural resilience, cleaner air and water, warmer homes, green skills and jobs, sustainable food and farming, and better places to live.”

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