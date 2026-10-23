New coach service connecting north and south west Wales launches this weekend

Nation.Cymru staff

Passengers can now book tickets for the new coach service connecting north and south west Wales, which begins operation this Sunday, 25 October.

The service will run daily between Bangor and Carmarthen, calling at Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth and Aberaeron. It will cut journey times by more than an hour and connect key towns, railway stations and onward public transport services along the route.

Services will run from the early hours of the morning until late evening, with 10 regular services a day from Monday to Saturday. A similar timetable will operate on Sundays, with some services running at slightly different times.

There will also be a late-night extension to the service, with one journey each day between Bangor and Holyhead railway station and Holyhead Port, improving connections with rail and ferry services.

Tickets can be booked online up to 15 minutes before the time of travel, and a live bus tracker will be available through the Traws Cymru app.

Prices are consistent and affordable, with a typical journey from Bangor to Carmarthen costing £10.00 for one adult, while the one hour forty-five minute journey from Aberystwyth to Carmarthen costs £4.50.

The brand-new coaches have been designed for a comfortable journey, with Wi-Fi, reclining seats, air conditioning and toilet facilities. The service is accessible, with wheelchair reservations available, and cyclists are also catered for with limited bike spaces that can be booked online.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper said: “TaithCymru is a significant step forward in connecting communities across the North and South West of Wales.

“From this Sunday, people will be able to travel between Bangor and Carmarthen more quickly and easily than ever before, with comfortable, modern coaches calling at key towns along the way.

“This new service forms part of our wider ambition to build a more integrated public transport network across Wales, linking up bus and rail services, encouraging a shift away from car travel, and supporting our sustainable tourism and decarbonisation goals.

“I’d encourage anyone travelling between the north and the south west of Wales to book their tickets now and try out this brand new service.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said: “TaithCymru is an exciting new addition to Wales’ public transport network, providing a faster, more comfortable and affordable way to travel between communities across the north and the south west of Wales.

“The service has been designed around the needs of passengers, with modern coaches, simple online booking and better links with rail, local bus and ferry services along the route.

“By making it easier for people to leave the car at home, TaithCymru will open up access to jobs, education, services and visitor destinations, while supporting our ambition for a more joined-up and sustainable transport network across Wales.”

TaithCymru is part of a wider plan to build a more integrated public transport network across Wales, linking up bus services and trains. It will connect key regional centres, working alongside existing services including TrawsCymru, local bus services and Fflecsi.

Accessibility

The coaches are accessible and have one wheelchair space, the onboard toilet is not accessible. Please note: Aberaeron is currently not an accessible stop.

Alternative accessible journey options are available via TrawsCymru services T1 (Carmarthen – Aberystwyth), T5 (Aberaeron – Aberystwyth) and T2 (Aberystwyth – Bangor).

Find more information here.

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